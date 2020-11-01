Visual artist went from showing dogs competitively to painting and teaching

I’ve served on the boards of Associated Artists of Winston Salem, eight years on the board of the Watercolor Society of North Carolina and am the vice president of Muddy River Art Association.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: Prior to moving to Winston Salem, I lived my adult life in Wilmington, Del., which is considered Andrew Wyeth country, or the Brandywine School. Although I admired his techniques and subject matter, I also loved color, and once I moved beyond dog portraits, the colors flowed off my brush. I’ve also been influenced by Georgia O’Keefe and Brigit O’Connor. I don’t think we ever stop learning and trying new techniques and subject matter.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: My current challenges involve my teaching — instilling the love of drawing in my students and the confidence to believe in themselves. We all want to start painting and splashing color around but few want to really learn to observe and draw first. Teaching my students to "SEE" is prime, and it’s such a joy for a student to finally "get it," for them to really see the different colors in a single tree.

Q: What does art do for you?