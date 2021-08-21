Vital markings: 20 years after Helen Frankenthaler’s death her art remains alive and lively, as evidenced by Weatherspoon exhibition

The word that springs promptly to mind in connection with Helen Frankenthaler’s art is “vitality.” One can see it — and feel it — in the Weatherspoon Art Museum’s exhibition “Helen Frankenthaler: Late works, 1990-2003.”

Occupying two adjoining, ground-floor galleries, the show brings together 22 works on paper ranging in size from about 6-by-9 inches to 7-by-7 feet, from a relatively late period in this iconic abstractionist’s remarkable career. On view through Saturday, it’s well worth a special trip to the Weatherspoon.

Judging from these works made when Frankenthaler was in her sixties and seventies, she hadn’t lost any of the aesthetic verve that characterized her work of the 1950s. That’s when she emerged on the American art scene as a young, fearlessly experimental abstract painter — an uncommon role for a woman in that pre-feminist era.

Born into an affluent, intellectual family, Frankenthaler received an early career boost from her personal relationship with Clement Greenberg, the era’s leading art critic and theorist. Her subsequent marriage to Robert Motherwell, her older, abstract-expressionist peer, was also helpful in maintaining her art-celebrity profile. Not that her work requires any biographical backup, but these affiliations confirm a capacity to hold her own with the “big boys.”