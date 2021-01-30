Wake student Mark Sucoloski is a singer/songwriter and musician who likes to put his best foot forward

Mark Sucoloski was in first grade when his father, who performed in rock bands, asked if he wanted to join him onstage.
“There are pictures of me, and I’m 5 or 6 years old in a little tie dye shirt as a first-grader getting up with these 40-year-old men playing Neil Young songs and a bunch of classic rock stuff,” Sucoloski said.
At 13, he asked his father to help him book a live show so he could make a bit of money. That show turned out to be a two-hour gig at a swim club for $50.
“I guarantee you it was horrendous, but it was so much fun, and I had a great time,” he said.
By the time he was a senior in high school, he was doing 60 shows in three months over the summer.
Sucoloski, now 21, is a singer/songwriter and musician, who plays multiple instruments. He is a native of Baltimore, Md., and a junior at Wake Forest University, where he majors in communication with a double minor in entrepreneurship and sociology. He also teaches voice, guitar and ukulele.
Before COVID-19, he was doing more than 150 performances a year along the East Coast.
“I like to put my best foot forward in everything,” he said.
One of his favorite sayings is “You can sleep when you’re dead.”
He released his first EP “Just Can’t Wait” in 2018 and hopes to release a yet unnamed full-length album in summer 2021.
“It’s a really cool blend of country, pop and rock, all in the same album,” he said of his current project.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: My music is a combination of classic rock, country and pop undertones. It’s more on the “easy listening side” of music — the kind of music you would put on when you’re relaxing on the beach sipping a cold drink. If you’re grilling out back and you want some music outside, very easy listening, easy going and relatable. I write all of my music from my experiences, and others’, in order to be relatable to everyone.
The more personally I write my music, I find that more people connect with it. I’ve always written with the idea in mind to make someone else’s day just a little bit better. In fact, the hardest part of being an artist with music out there is that I don’t own those songs anymore ... they are the world’s songs, and the world gets to decide what they mean and if they are worth listening to. I think I know what the songs mean, but I hear from fans all the time completely different meanings of something that I wrote. My music is feel-good/good-time tunes for everyone.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: In a matter of about seven years, I’ve gone from my mom having to drop me off at bars, restaurants and swim clubs to play a show for way too long for way too little to now getting to open for the likes of country superstars Big & Rich and CMA Country Fest Artist, Matt Dylan. The growth was incredible in the sense that I had the support of everyone that walked into the venues in which I was playing.
Releasing my own music has been a huge evolution in itself, as well. I’ve had the pleasure of working with world renowned music-row producer, Simon Reid, to put out my latest single, “Thinking of You,” which is available anywhere you stream music ... Through my experience putting out my own music, I’ve watched people all over the world listen and enjoy.
I am still growing and challenging myself every single day. I have found that the minute you remain stagnant in the music industry, you will fall behind. I’ve spent quarantine doing a Facebook livestream series, garnering the support of nearly 40,000 viewers in the first eight weeks. I was named a finalist in The Artist Management Group’s Country Music Talent Search, worked as a podcast and music producer, all while being a dean’s list student at Wake Forest University. Not to mention a schedule that, without COVID-19, features well over 150 performances per year up and down the East Coast.
I am grateful every day for the opportunities given to me, but I challenge myself to be better at one thing every day. I am a big believer in a quote that Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wears on his shirts often, “No one cares, work harder.”
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: I grew up playing classic rock with my dad from the time I could hold a guitar. I am one of the biggest Eagles fans because of my experiences with my dad growing up. My house was full of music from the '60s, '70s and '80s, and that style influences me greatly.
I am also in Wake’s premier a cappella group, Chi Rho, and the idea of “only” voices finds its way into my music. I pay very close attention to harmonies and vocal parts within my music. I’ve also played in rock bands, jazz bands and country bands, meaning I’ve had to learn a lot about different kinds of music very quickly. I feel like every time I put out a new song, all of those influences find their way into the track. I like to think because of all of those varying experiences, my music is able to be enjoyed by fans of all music, not just one genre.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge was easily having to move my entire operation from Baltimore, Md., to Winston-Salem when I enrolled at Wake. People told me I was crazy for going to college in the first place, let alone leaving a community where I had played extensively for several years prior, but I was eager for the challenge of moving to North Carolina and enrolling at Wake.
This, in turn, made me a much stronger musician. As a solo artist for a large part of my career thus far, I am my own manager, booking agent, marketing team, business development team and artist. The fact that places like the Last Resort, Zick’s, Shorty’s, Village Square Tap House, Campus Gas, Forsyth Country Club, Maple Chase Country Club and The Oak House, plus so many private parties at people’s houses have adopted me into their communities so fast makes me eternally grateful and made the transition easier.
