Wake student Mark Sucoloski is a singer/songwriter and musician who likes to put his best foot forward

Answer: In a matter of about seven years, I’ve gone from my mom having to drop me off at bars, restaurants and swim clubs to play a show for way too long for way too little to now getting to open for the likes of country superstars Big & Rich and CMA Country Fest Artist, Matt Dylan. The growth was incredible in the sense that I had the support of everyone that walked into the venues in which I was playing.

Releasing my own music has been a huge evolution in itself, as well. I’ve had the pleasure of working with world renowned music-row producer, Simon Reid, to put out my latest single, “Thinking of You,” which is available anywhere you stream music ... Through my experience putting out my own music, I’ve watched people all over the world listen and enjoy.

I am still growing and challenging myself every single day. I have found that the minute you remain stagnant in the music industry, you will fall behind. I’ve spent quarantine doing a Facebook livestream series, garnering the support of nearly 40,000 viewers in the first eight weeks. I was named a finalist in The Artist Management Group’s Country Music Talent Search, worked as a podcast and music producer, all while being a dean’s list student at Wake Forest University. Not to mention a schedule that, without COVID-19, features well over 150 performances per year up and down the East Coast.