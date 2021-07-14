Watch "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and you will see art by Danbury's Hal Tenny

As an avid fan of science fiction, Hal Tenny didn’t know what to think when he was contacted in late 2015 about the possibility of working as a visual consultant on the film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

James Gunn, the film’s director, had always been one of Tenny’s daughter’s favorite directors, and now, Ramsey Avery, the film’s supervising art director, was emailing him.

“I thought it was a hoax, so I immediately Googled the person’s name to make sure he was a real person and what he actually did,” Tenny said. “Then I was floored because I’ve never done anything close to that before.”

Throughout his consulting work on the film, Tenny was able to do everything at home, mostly via email. Much of his fractal work was further conceptualized by other concept artists, as well as four or more visual effects companies.

“I initially sent them probably over 300 images as sampling images for them to look at and see if they could use them anywhere,” he said. “From there, they took a lot of that imagery and shared it with other concept artists. They might have further modified the image or worked with the image or combined images to come up with finished designs for the actual film itself.”