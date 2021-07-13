 Skip to main content
Which UNCSA grads were nominated for an Emmy?
Lovecraft Country

Jonathan Majors, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, stars as Atticus Freeman, a science fiction fan with a secret destiny in "Lovecraft Country."

 Elizabeth Morris/HBO

Five alumni of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts received Emmy Awards nominations Tuesday for work on some of the most nominated television programs of the year.

And several other UNCSA alumni have close connections to shows that received nominations.

Jeff Seibenick (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’98) is nominated as outstanding editor of an episode of “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus, which received a total of 24 nominations, including outstanding drama series. Seibenick’s previous credits include “Cobra Kai,” “Vice Principals,” “Young Sheldon,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Eastbound and Down.”

Zene Baker (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’98) is nominated for outstanding picture editing for the series finale of “WandaVision” on Disney Plus. It was nominated for 23 awards, including outstanding limited or anthology series. Baker’s editing credits include “Men in Black: International,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Snatched,” “Observe and Report” and “The Foot Fist Way.”

Jonathan Majors (Bachelor of Fine Arts Drama ’12) is nominated as outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his performance in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” The series is nominated for a total of 18 awards, including outstanding drama series. Majors previously was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and a Black Reel Award for his supporting role in 2019’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” He portrayed the son of a Vietnam War veteran in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” He appears as American cowboy Nat Love in the upcoming Jay-Z-backed spaghetti western “The Harder They Fall” and as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Craig Zobel (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’99) is nominated as outstanding director of HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.” He is also a producer for the show, which received a total of 16 nominations, including outstanding limited or anthology series. In 2007, Zobel won a Gotham Independent Film Award as breakthrough director for “Great World of Sound,” which was nominated for best first feature by the Film Independent Spirit Awards. He wrote and directed “Compliance” which was nominated for an audience award at Sundance International Film Festival in 2013, and he directed “Z for Zachariah,” which was nominated for a grand jury prize at Sundance in 2015.

Tanase Popa (Bachelor of Fine Arts Design and Production ’06) is an executive producer on FX’s “Pose,” which is nominated as outstanding drama series.

Among the other UNCSA connections are:

Vera Herbert (Bachelor of Fine Arts ’11) is an executive producer and writer for NBC’s “This is Us,” which is nominated as outstanding drama series, and Tiffany Little Canfield is (Bachelor of Fine Arts Drama ’00) is casting director;

J.T. Rogers (Bachelor of Fine Arts Drama ’90) wrote the screenplay for HBO’s “Oslo” which is nominated for outstanding television movie. The movie is adapted from Rogers’ Tony Award-winning play;

Nathan Krochmal (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’14) is assistant art director on an episode of “Lovecraft Country”;

Tyler Blythe (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’11) is sound mixer for four episodes of “WandaVision”; and

John Hudson Odom (Bachelor of Fine Arts Drama ’08) appears in “Lovecraft Country” and Victoria Rupert (Film ’17) is a production assistant.

CRAIG ZOBEL

List of nominees

The following is a partial list of nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:

Comedy Series: "black-ish"; "Cobra Kai"; "Emily in Paris"; "The Flight Attendant"; "Hacks"; "The Kominsky Method"; "PEN15"; "Ted Lasso."

Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; William H. Macy, "Shameless"; Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"; Kenan Thompson, "Kenan."

Actress, Comedy Series: Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"; Allison Janney, "Mom"; Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"; Jean Smart, "Hacks"; Aidy Bryant, "Shrill."

Drama series: "The Boys"; "Bridgerton"; "The Crown"; "The Handmaid's Tale"; "Lovecraft Country"; "The Mandalorian"; "Pose"; "This Is Us."

Actor, Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"; Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"; Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"; Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"; Billy Porter, "Pose"; Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason."

Actress, Drama Series: Emma Corrin, "The Crown"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"; Olivia Colman, "The Crown"; Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"; Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country."

Limited Series: "The Queen's Gambit"; "I May Destroy You,"; "Mare of Easttown,"; "The Underground Railroad,"; "WandaVision."

Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"; Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"; Ewan McGregor, "Halston"; Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"; Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton."

Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"; Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"; Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"; Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"; Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown."

Variety Talk Series: "Conan"; "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; "Jimmy Kimmel Live"; "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"; "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"; Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"; Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"; Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"; Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"; " Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"; Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"; Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method."

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"; Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"; Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"; Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"; Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"; Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"; Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant."

Guest Actor, Drama Series: George Freeman, "Lovecraft County"; Charles Dance, "The Crown"; Don Cheadle, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"; Timothy Olyphant, "The Mandalorian"; Carl Weathers, "The Mandalorian."

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Sophie Okonedo, "Ratched"; Claire Foy, "The Crown"; Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"; McKenna Grace, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Phylicia Rashad, "This Is Us."

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"; O-T Fagbenie, "The Handmaid's Tale"; John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"; Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"; Max Minghella ,"The Handmaid's Tale"; Chris Sullivan "This Is Us"; Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country."

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"; Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"; Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"; Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"; Yvonne Strahovski "The Handmaid's Tale"; Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale."

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Thomas Brodie Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"; Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"; Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You,"; Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"; Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"; Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton."

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"; Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"; Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"; Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"; Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown"; Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown."

Television Movie: "Dolly Parton's Christmas On the Square"; "Oslo"; "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"; "Sylvie's Love"; "Uncle Frank."

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"; Dave Chappelle, "Saturday Night Live"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Saturday Night Live"; Dan Levy, "Saturday Night Live"; Morgan Freeman, "The Kominsky Method."

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Issa Rae, "A Black Lady Sketch Show"; Yvette Nicole Brown, "A Black Lady Sketch Show"; Jane Adams, "Hacks"; Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"; Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"; Bernadette Peters, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

Structured Reality Program: "Antiques Roadshow"; "Property Brothers: Forever Home"; "Queer Eye"; "Running Wild with Bear Grylls"; "Shark Tank."

Unstructured Reality Program: "Becoming"; "Below Deck"; "Indian Matchmaking"; "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"; "Selling Sunset."

Reality-competition program: "Nailed It!"; "RuPaul's Drag Race"; "The Amazing Race"; "The Voice"; "Top Chef."

Variety sketch show: "A Black Lady Sketch Show"; "Saturday Night Live."

