Which UNCSA grads were nominated for an Emmy?

Five alumni of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts received Emmy Awards nominations Tuesday for work on some of the most nominated television programs of the year.

And several other UNCSA alumni have close connections to shows that received nominations.

Jeff Seibenick (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’98) is nominated as outstanding editor of an episode of “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus, which received a total of 24 nominations, including outstanding drama series. Seibenick’s previous credits include “Cobra Kai,” “Vice Principals,” “Young Sheldon,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Eastbound and Down.”

Zene Baker (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’98) is nominated for outstanding picture editing for the series finale of “WandaVision” on Disney Plus. It was nominated for 23 awards, including outstanding limited or anthology series. Baker’s editing credits include “Men in Black: International,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Snatched,” “Observe and Report” and “The Foot Fist Way.”