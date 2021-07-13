Which UNCSA grads were nominated for an Emmy?

Five alumni of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts received Emmy Awards nominations Tuesday for work on some of the most nominated television programs of the year.
And several other UNCSA alumni have close connections to shows that received nominations.
Jeff Seibenick (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’98) is nominated as outstanding editor of an episode of “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus, which received a total of 24 nominations, including outstanding drama series. Seibenick’s previous credits include “Cobra Kai,” “Vice Principals,” “Young Sheldon,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Eastbound and Down.”
Zene Baker (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’98) is nominated for outstanding picture editing for the series finale of “WandaVision” on Disney Plus. It was nominated for 23 awards, including outstanding limited or anthology series. Baker’s editing credits include “Men in Black: International,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Snatched,” “Observe and Report” and “The Foot Fist Way.”
Jonathan Majors (Bachelor of Fine Arts Drama ’12) is nominated as outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his performance in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” The series is nominated for a total of 18 awards, including outstanding drama series. Majors previously was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and a Black Reel Award for his supporting role in 2019’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” He portrayed the son of a Vietnam War veteran in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” He appears as American cowboy Nat Love in the upcoming Jay-Z-backed spaghetti western “The Harder They Fall” and as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”
Craig Zobel (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’99) is nominated as outstanding director of HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.” He is also a producer for the show, which received a total of 16 nominations, including outstanding limited or anthology series. In 2007, Zobel won a Gotham Independent Film Award as breakthrough director for “Great World of Sound,” which was nominated for best first feature by the Film Independent Spirit Awards. He wrote and directed “Compliance” which was nominated for an audience award at Sundance International Film Festival in 2013, and he directed “Z for Zachariah,” which was nominated for a grand jury prize at Sundance in 2015.
Tanase Popa (Bachelor of Fine Arts Design and Production ’06) is an executive producer on FX’s “Pose,” which is nominated as outstanding drama series.
Among the other UNCSA connections are:
Vera Herbert (Bachelor of Fine Arts ’11) is an executive producer and writer for NBC’s “This is Us,” which is nominated as outstanding drama series, and Tiffany Little Canfield is (Bachelor of Fine Arts Drama ’00) is casting director;
J.T. Rogers (Bachelor of Fine Arts Drama ’90) wrote the screenplay for HBO’s “Oslo” which is nominated for outstanding television movie. The movie is adapted from Rogers’ Tony Award-winning play;
Nathan Krochmal (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’14) is assistant art director on an episode of “Lovecraft Country”;