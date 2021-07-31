Whodunit: Local actor loves a late-stage clue that shakes up the plot in a murder mystery

Winston-Salem artist Brandon Lloyd Hicks enjoys a good mystery as much as he does acting.
He gets to do both when he hosts and interrogates suspects, who also get roles to play, during his murder mystery events.
He has a catalog of more than 50 themes for private parties and can customize story lines and themes by request for corporate and ticketed events.
Hicks is the owner and founder of Mystery Men Productions, an interactive murder mystery event service. He’s also the chairman of the board at Spring Theatre in Winston-Salem. He will next appear onstage as Frederick/Philip in “Noises Off” at Lee Street theater in Salisbury starting Aug. 20.
He is also a participating artist in Sing for Hope’s new Healing Arts Interactive, which brings music to seniors across the U.S. and provides work for artists.
Healing Arts features live, interactive performances from professional artists online at singforhope.org/calendar. Hicks hosts a mystery hour at 11 a.m. on Sundays from his home studio in Winston-Salem.
Originally from Mount Airy, Hicks grew up doing theater at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. He has loved murder mysteries since he was a child and put on his first event for his 16th birthday.
“I went all out on decorations, and ever since then, it’s just been my favorite thing to host the parties,” Hicks said. “First and foremost as an artist, my art form is facilitation because I can make any group of people get along and have a fun time just by encouraging the good attitudes and making sure everybody has the information that they need.”
In addition to his acting career, which includes his first job right out of high school as an entertainer at Disneyland in 2007, Hicks spent 10 years in retail management and was a branch manager at Wells Fargo.
In 2018, he started Parties by Brandon Lloyd, which he quickly renamed Mystery Men Productions to give people a better idea of the company’s services. He has worked with Childress Vineyards in Lexington, Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery LLC in Ronda and Old Homeplace Vineyard in Winston-Salem as venues.
“Every time I show up to a party, they say, ‘It’s the mystery man,’” Hicks said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: My art is varied. I strive to find multiple avenues to release my creative spirit — I do tend to get bored easily. I am a murder mystery host, an actor and a creator, but in everything I do, I consider myself a facilitator.
As a murder mystery host, my job is basically to run the ultimate team-building event. Not only do I intro the mystery and interrogate the suspects, but I also maintain the atmosphere, encouraging participants to play along and keeping the story on track.
As an actor, my art is about digging deeper to encapsulate the audience in my character, to craft a believable performance. I want the folks in the house to buy into my delivery, to forget that it’s Brandon Lloyd Hicks on the stage.
As a creator, my art is about originality and humor. Those who know me know that I try to find humor in everything, maybe even sometimes to a fault, but it’s a defense mechanism that I have worked to hone into a skill.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: When I first got into performance art, I was primarily focused on being the center of attention. I started doing theater when I was 11, with the goal of becoming a famous child actor. That didn’t pan out, but I did have my first professional gig as an entertainer at Disneyland in California, right after high school.
After that summer at Disney, I started school at UNCG for theater, but I only lasted one semester. I turned my focus to retail management, which morphed into a 10-year career in upper-level training and management for a luxury brand. All the while I worked in retail, I was still striving to participate in community theater shows — very hard with retail hours.
After 10 years of that cycle, I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder — a real wake-up call. After the first two years of treatment, my sole focus of being the center of attention waned away. I was left with a decade of experience in training, teaching, acting, singing, dancing and a reduced interest in being the show stopper.
Unsure of my next move, my dear friend Heather Levinson of Winston-Salem attended a casual murder mystery party that I was hosting for friends — as I had a habit to do — and suggested that there was a potential business idea there. She later became my first paid client.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: On the acting side, I am heavily influenced by Carol Burnett. I grew up watching anything and everything that she had a part in. I model a lot of my faces and gestures — sometimes subconsciously — after Carol, and I hope that comes through in my performances. My influences for the murder mystery side are anything by Agatha Christie and the Sherlock Holmes mysteries. I love a late-stage clue that shakes up the whole plot!
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge is getting the word out about Mystery Men Productions, my company. Pre-pandemic we were selling out shows left and right. Now, we are in a new era, and we need to build back up our base. We are scheduling events looking for new venues to partner with, but we need more people to spread the word.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Art, in any form, is therapy and an escape for me. Melting into a character onstage, taking the role of an intrepid detective for a private event, even speaking publicly about my journey with bipolar disorder is cathartic. Every time I flex my art muscle, the tension of my life dissipates.
Q: Any advice for other artists?