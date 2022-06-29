Wiggle Room burlesque show and The Tremors band to perform at Single Brothers

The Wiggle Room burlesque showcase presented by Haus D’Katzmeow will return this year for an outdoor show July 2 at Single Brothers on Trade Street.

For years, The Wiggle Room has been a sub-event of the annual Heavy Rebel Weekender in Winston-Salem, but the 22nd year of the classic car show and music festival is not happening.

In 2020, Heavy Rebel Weekender — usually an entire weekend event with a preshow on Thursday night — held performances online because of the pandemic. For 2021, the festival presented “The Downtown Getdown” with outdoor activities on one day.

A May post on the Heavy Rebel Weekender Facebook page stated: “Hey folks! Just wanted to let everyone know that we are not planning an event for this summer. Thank you all for your support over the years, and we hope to be back in 2023!”

Selia d’Katzmeow Carmichael, who has produced The Heavy Rebel Weekender Wiggle Room, will be the producer and host of The Wiggle Room this year at Single Brothers. Carmichael, who goes by Selia d’Katzmeow, is an award-winning dancer, artist, internationally published model and photographer, and producer of national festivals.

“Singles Bros. was an excellent host for The Wiggle Room in 2021, and I am honored to bring it back,” Carmichael said in a Facebook post. “The Wiggle Room is always a much-anticipated attraction, and we will not disappoint!”

The Tremors band, which has been a longtime performer at Heavy Rebel Weekender, will play before the burlesque show.

In an interview, Carmichael said that The Wiggle Room will offer a classic burlesque show.

“There’s lot of sparkle, rhinestones, gimmicks,” she said.

Burlesque performers include Sgt Die Wies of San Francisco, Calif.; Phoebe Nyx & Ophelia Pop Tart of the House of Stardust in Charlotte; Miss Montreal 2017 May Hemmer; Darla Cherry of Denver, Colo.; Puerto Rican Class and Sass Memphis Muerte; Persephone5000; Boom Boom Bathory and Dahlia Vee, both from Raleigh; and Mona Loverly, also from North Carolina.

“The people in my show are all award-winning, accomplished, national and international performing artists,” Carmichael said.

The burlesque show is free, but Carmichael said that tips and donations are encouraged.

She said The Wiggle Room hopes to loop in and promote all the bars and small businesses on the block near Single Brothers so they can benefit from some extra foot traffic on the day of the show.

Carmichael laughed about how The Wiggle Room got its name at the Heavy Rebel Weekender.

“Because it just became contained in one room, and it’s where the girls were wiggling,” she said.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

