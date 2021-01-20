Winston-Salem apparel company works with children battling cancer to design non-slip socks inspired by their stories of resilience

The company has also collaborated with childhood cancer survivors Angel Richards and Lilli Hicks, both of Greensboro and who were patients at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

Angel, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2016, has co-designed socks twice, one of which is on the Resilience Gives website — Angel’s Polar Bears socks.

Lilli, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2014 and received a stem cell transplant at Duke University Hospital in 2016, made the Lilli Owl socks with Teitelbaum in 2017. The colors used included her favorites — blue and purple.

“I felt kind of special because it was something good that came out of a bad situation,” Lilli, now 18, said of having her idea chosen as a sock design by Resilience Gives. “It was something that I really enjoyed, and I’ve kept up with the company the past four years.”

She praised the company for its sock donations to children in hospitals.

“I think that’s great because it’s something they will enjoy,” she said.

Her father, Travis Hicks, said he likes that Resilience Gives offers patients the chance to engage in something that can benefit them and other children going through cancer treatment.