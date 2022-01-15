Winston-Salem artist Carrie Leigh Dickey likes to create marks with her fingers, credits cards, aluminum foil, more

As soon as Carrie Leigh Dickey stepped on campus at Salem College in 1995, she knew it was the right place for her.
Despite having tours set up at six other colleges and her parents asking that she do the other tours, Dickey told them, “You don’t understand. This is where I’m supposed to be. I’m coming here.”
In 2000, Dickey graduated from Salem College with a bachelor of arts degree. Her first job was for the Salem Academy and College Office of Communication, where she worked as a graphic designer and assisted in marketing. She left that position after two and a half years but continued to work for Salem as a freelance marketer and designer until about four years ago.
During her middle school years, Dickey found her passion for art after taking an art class from a woman at a recreation center.
“She was an amazing drawer, and she taught me how to see beauty in everything,” Dickey said of her teacher. “She also taught me how to really use my eyes to look.”
Dickey later took art classes in high school. Now, she does a lot of abstract work.
“Before I get to the abstract, I want to make sure I understand what it really is, so my abstracting of it is based upon my knowledge of it,” she said.
For Dickey, a lot about creating is “being able to see something and see it as it really is and not as what you imagine it to be.”
In her current acrylic paintings, she experiments to make acrylic paint function as oil paint and watercolor but without the use of mediums and additives.
Her painting mantra is, “There is beauty in imperfections.”
Dickey’s design work at museums include the Boys School (current exhibit) at Old Salem Museums and Gardens, Blum House and Print Shop (previous temporary exhibit) at Old Salem and Single Sisters House (current exhibit) at Salem Academy and College.
In March 2021, Dickey founded Artfolios LLC, an online fine art gallery based in Winston-Salem. Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through the online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. The online gallery represents 35 artists, including Dickey — from established to emerging artists. It also represents former artists in the community, such as Yvonne Peters Forbath, Artist Emeritus, who died in November 2014.
Dickey said Forbath’s daughter, Dinny Forbes, showcases her mother’s work.
Artfolios’ first event — a pop up for its grand opening celebration at Current on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem — had 150 people in attendance. Its second pop-up event was a holiday bazaar that also attracted 150 people.
“Through these events and other collaborations, I hope to meaningfully connect artists to the community,” Dickey said. “I want art to be accessible to all different types of people.”
How would you describe your art?
No matter what the medium, my work could best be described as beautifully layered but not verbose or constructed and deconstructed. I can even see in my art the influence of my time as a graphic designer and my many years of working in Photoshop.
My work has ranged from oil on canvas to abstracts created from handmade pigments on muslin to watercolor, tea, coffee, and clay on paper to bold acrylics on canvas. In my current acrylic paintings, I experiment to make acrylic paint function as oil paint and watercolor but without the use of mediums and additives.
Subsequently, I love to create marks with anything that is not a paint brush including my fingers, old credit cards, kitchen sponges and aluminum foil. I can often be found removing paint from a canvas with a garden hose or the kitchen sink sprayer.
How have you evolved as an artist?
When I first began as an artist, I was afraid of imperfections: I wanted to make each mark perfect. I held on too tightly to my work. It was when I started teaching art to children that my perspective shifted. Children do not worry about their creations but just enjoyed the process.
Inspired, I began putting into practice this concept of raw and organic child-like marks within my own art. That was just the start. I was then inspired by my study of birds. Birds are focused on the now and not the past or present. Basically, they don’t stress. They do what they can today and save the rest for tomorrow. My newest artistic and personal challenge is to “do the bird” — aka be free in all things.
My art has evolved to reflect the beauty of the imperfect as expressed through the use of creative and fresh marks.
Who has influenced your art?
My biggest influencers are my family. My husband, Luke, because of his focus and commitment, and my daughter, Luscinda, because of her creativity and determination. Since I create at our home, they see me struggle and experiment. They stand proudly beside me through each adventure. Luke and Luscinda’s belief in me and my abilities is a constant pulse in my life.
What is your biggest challenge?
Self-doubt has to be my biggest challenge.
What does art do for you?
Art helps me reset. When I create, I find silence and peace. I am also able to remember who I truly am.
Any advice for other artists?
To my fellow artists, you have value and worth. You are a needed unique flower in the bouquet of flowers we call community. Keep creating as the world needs you and your creative marks.
Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.