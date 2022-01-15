Winston-Salem artist Carrie Leigh Dickey likes to create marks with her fingers, credits cards, aluminum foil, more

How have you evolved as an artist?

When I first began as an artist, I was afraid of imperfections: I wanted to make each mark perfect. I held on too tightly to my work. It was when I started teaching art to children that my perspective shifted. Children do not worry about their creations but just enjoyed the process.

Inspired, I began putting into practice this concept of raw and organic child-like marks within my own art. That was just the start. I was then inspired by my study of birds. Birds are focused on the now and not the past or present. Basically, they don’t stress. They do what they can today and save the rest for tomorrow. My newest artistic and personal challenge is to “do the bird” — aka be free in all things.

My art has evolved to reflect the beauty of the imperfect as expressed through the use of creative and fresh marks.

Who has influenced your art?