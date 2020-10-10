Winston-Salem artist’s hair pins evolved into Shairpins collection

If I can help other women and girls realize this concept of life and grow through what they go through, I believe I will fulfill my purpose on earth. Believing in our self-worth is so necessary and I’ve seen over my decades of growing up how society can paint a picture that makes women feel unwanted, unnecessary and like a misfit. But we are the exact opposite and great things happen when women are involved. The world would cease to exist without us. So let’s own it.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: Although I lift women up and see them in ways they sometimes don’t see themselves, I too, still have my moments of doubt, worry and anxiousness. Those moments will likely never go away but every day I

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: Art gives me peace. It makes me feel a connection to one of God’s children and their mind. It’s so interesting to see the minds of others. We’re different yet the same and art makes me realize that fact every time.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: Anything you create is art. It doesn’t have to be a painting, it just has to be you. If you can’t give a piece of yourself in your art, pivot. That connection and that warm fuzzy feeling you want to share with others comes when you share yourself, so don’t overthink anything. Just create.

Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.

