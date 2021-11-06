Winston-Salem artist’s work to be featured in exhibit at Sarasota Art Museum in Florida

He added, “Part of my work is looking into the USDA payments that these individuals have received for their tobacco production. I select individuals who since 1995 have received substantial sums of payments. The work imagines an alternate reality where those payments dry up, and they can’t make money off their tobacco production. They’re kind of left in this alternate reality of a bygone affluence.”

He creates his shelters – typical rooms in a house – using found and natural materials with the goal of showing how the tobacco farmers try to build an assemblance of the affluence they once had.

His installation in Sarasota will feature sculptures and paintings.

Two of his pieces are “General Electric,” a sculpture, and “Debbie’s Bounty,” a painting.

“‘General Electric’ is based on the aesthetic and dimensions of a mass-market GE electric range found in many homes across America,” Washburn said. “It is made of various cuts of sapling trees and found industrial wood, and is finished with a white milk paint. GE is a popular American brand with price points that skew toward a middle-class income.”

The painting “Debbie’s Bounty” is a triptych of panels with oil, paper, ink and quarters.