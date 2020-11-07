Winston-Salem children’s author and filmmaker uses the word “weird” affectionately

Answer: Connection. I’m an artist to connect with other humans. That’s the point. For some, art might be escapism, but for me it’s the opposite. I read books so I can connect emotionally. Same with films, same with other artistic forms. When I’m able to connect to a story, it’s a wonderful thing! If others connect with it as well, we can gather and discuss the experience, which further connects us. Those are amazing moments in life. It goes the other way as well. I write a story about my human experiences that I think other humans might understand. And the hope is that some folks out there share those experiences and feelings with me, and that brings us together. That’s what art is to me: An outstretched hand.