Winston-Salem comedian finds humor in her life as a trans woman

Answer: I love stand-up comedy. There is a connection between artist and audience that is different from any other I have experienced. To make somebody laugh, one has to gain trust first so that they will lower their guard and allow themselves to be fooled for a moment. It’s super intimate. I try to write jokes that respect that trust by not being unnecessarily cruel or hurtful to anyone. A good portion of my material is autobiographical. I’m a 6-foot-3-inch transgender woman in the South, among other things, so it’s pretty fertile soil. I like to think that by making some good natured fun of some of the unusual aspects of my life I am doing some small part to normalize the trans experience to audience members who may not have had any first-hand contact with any of us yet. If I can get somebody to laugh with me about those topics, I’ve at least been able to humanize the struggle enough to be relatable and that feels “bug” to me.