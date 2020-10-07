Winston Salem Fashion Week to present virtual 2020 showcase

Winston Salem Fashion Week is going virtual this year with its annual showcase on Oct. 9 and 10, featuring seven designers from across the state.
The two-day Sixth Annual Winston Salem Fashion Week, which was rescheduled from late September, is presented by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art.
Winston-Salem Fashion Week is a multicultural community event focused on providing a forum for emerging and existing designers and artists and new and existing boutiques.
“I’m excited that we’re going into the sixth annual showcase,” said Nikita Wallace, chief executive and founder of Winston Salem Fashion Week. “Of course, something new and innovative, (you’re) always nervous, because it’s virtual. But I’m excited about it. It’s going to be great.”
There are two emerging designers in the event — Ariona Brewster of Tinks Couture and Karla Davis of Peculiar Attire; and five designers who are participating in Goodwill’s “Diva, Dapper on a Dime” event — Melissa Coleman, Alyshia Williams, Antonia Whaples, Zaenab Mabifa and Jade Yearby.
The concept of the “Diva, Dapper on a Dime” program is that designers receive a gift card from Goodwill, then shop and complete a collection with items found from the store.
Yearby said she is blessed to be part of a virtual event during these times because you never know who will be watching you online.
“What do they call it, ‘the new normal?’ It is different,” Yearby, who likes to call herself a fashion stylist, said.
But she said everything is basically virtual now with the internet and social media throughout the world.
“I’m excited,” Yearby said. “Just because we can’t see each other (in person) since COVID, we can still participate. We can still see our creativity through social media. That’s the best way to do it because that’s how everybody is still getting by.”
Yearby’s collection for the WSFW showcase is titled “The Blackout 2020.”
She chose that name, she said because black is her favorite color and “all that’s going on with COVID, with police brutality, with everything that’s going on with the unemployment” and people suffering.
“This is like a shift to let people know, ‘OK, you need to wake up,’” she said.
Something new
Wallace said Winston Salem Fashion Week will be different this year simply because it will be virtual for the first time because of the pandemic.
“You’ll see masks on the runway,” Wallace said. “That’s new.”
The previous five years, the show was held at venues, including at Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem in 2019.
WSFW organizers started researching what other shows, such as New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, were doing this year, and Wallace was invited to an online meeting by national fashion week coordinators who were discussing avenues of a virtual show because of the pandemic.
Wallace said she also attended virtual shows to get a feel for them.
“We filmed the (WSFW) runway show with the seven designers in August,” she said.
This year’s WSFW virtual experience will offer a new concept called the WSFW Project RunSlay Competition, an online competition focused on sustainable and upcycling fashion.
“You’re taking existing fabrics or patterns or clothing and reconstructing them basically,” Wallace said of upcycling.
The competition started in July. Results have been narrowed down to three finalists. They are Cassie Hubbard of Charlotte, Jewel Moser of Greensboro and Christopher Bailey of Los Angeles, Calif. The winner will be announced Oct. 10 during the virtual runway showcase.
“We received an overwhelming number of responses,” Wallace said.
Winston Salem Fashion Week will offer a vendors market from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.
On Oct. 10, there will be a networking mixer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a fashion education event from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Through a VIP access ticket, there will be breakout sessions for people who want to enhance their business knowledge of the fashion and beauty industry. There will be eight workshops put on by professionals from across the country.
People with VIP access will also be able to interact with designers and send their best red carpet look with the hashtag #WSFWRED2020.
The Virtual Design Showcase will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day.
