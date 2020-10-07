Winston Salem Fashion Week to present virtual 2020 showcase

Yearby said she is blessed to be part of a virtual event during these times because you never know who will be watching you online.

“What do they call it, ‘the new normal?’ It is different,” Yearby, who likes to call herself a fashion stylist, said.

But she said everything is basically virtual now with the internet and social media throughout the world.

“I’m excited,” Yearby said. “Just because we can’t see each other (in person) since COVID, we can still participate. We can still see our creativity through social media. That’s the best way to do it because that’s how everybody is still getting by.”

Yearby’s collection for the WSFW showcase is titled “The Blackout 2020.”

She chose that name, she said because black is her favorite color and “all that’s going on with COVID, with police brutality, with everything that’s going on with the unemployment” and people suffering.

“This is like a shift to let people know, ‘OK, you need to wake up,’” she said.

Something new

Wallace said Winston Salem Fashion Week will be different this year simply because it will be virtual for the first time because of the pandemic.