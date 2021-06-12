Winston-Salem knife maker creates works of art. Army veteran's hobby led to stint on "Forged in Fire."

In the spring of 2014, U.S. Army veteran Fermin Lopez decided to make his own knife.
At the time, he was dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Lopez, who now lives in Winston-Salem, said he did a tour in the Middle East as a helicopter medic when war broke out in Iraq in the early 2000s.
“I was having a lot of issues with memories from the war and things like that, and I needed an outlet,” Lopez said.
To make his first knife, Lopez used a bag of charcoal he bought from Walmart.
“Then I used my grill and a hair dryer, and I actually was able to forge a knife,” he said. “It was mild steel. It was not like the ones I make now. It was just something to play with.”
He decided to make more knives, saying it helped take his mind off things.
“I felt a lot more relieved,” Lopez said.
His skills as a bladesmith, which is the art of making knives, swords and other blades, have come a long way since then.
In late 2018, Lopez was chosen as a contestant on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” TV show for a five-part competition when top bladesmiths from each branch of the U.S. military – Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy – competed to earn a $50,000 prize. Lopez was a finalist in the competition.
Today, his custom-made knives sell just as fast as he makes them and have been bought by customers around the world, including Australia, South Africa, Russia and Puerto Rico.
He recently posted one on social media for sale and within an hour he had it packed and ready to mail to a customer. His knives range in price from $150 to $1,000 plus.
Taino and healing
Born in Puerto Rico, Lopez went to Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Ga., from 1985 to 1987. In August 1989, he joined the U.S. Army and went on to become a helicopter medic.
“I was injured when I was over in Iraq, and I was discharged under medical conditions,” Lopez said.
He eventually moved to North Carolina and started working for the Kernersville VA Healthcare Center, where he is now a medical records custodian.
His wife, Robin, has been a big supporter of his work and has pushed him to pursue it because she saw the positive difference it made in his life.
“It’s very therapeutic for him, which is good,” Robin Lopez said. “But his creativity started coming out and it was allowing him to express that…I think it’s positive that we all have that creative outlet.”
After noticing that making knives soothed and brought him peace, Lopez began reaching out to other veterans who are dealing with PTSD and interested in making knives.
“I bring them over to my forge and they learn the trade and they cope with the PTSD that they are suffering from,” he said.
In 2016, Fermin Lopez decided it was time to come up with a name for his shop.
“Every time that I would try to come up with a name it was already taken,” he said.
Then he searched for “Taino,” the name of the indigenous people of Puerto Rico.
“Of course, nobody had it,” he said.
He named his shop Taino Custom Knives.
His biggest advice to anyone interested in becoming a bladesmith is to watch a lot of videos and talk with someone who is already doing it before buying equipment.
“First of all, you are dealing with fire,” he said. “You are dealing with propane. You are dealing with a very hot metal that will burn you, and I have been burned before. You’re making a knife that’s going to be sharp.”
Marshall Swaringen, president of the Triad Area Blacksmiths, said Lopez joined the association just as he was beginning to blacksmith.
“At that time, he was working with a piece of railroad iron for an anvil, so that tells you where he was in the beginning,” Swaringen said. “Now, he has all the correct tools he needs to do a good job and a professional job.”
He said the original knives Lopez made were exceptional for a beginner.
“Fermin’s first ones that I saw were extremely well done, thought of, crafted out correctly,” Swaringen said.
Marshall Reid, a blacksmith in Sanford, said he met Lopez five years ago and noticed his attention to detail.
“You can tell when somebody has taken time to make sure something is flat or something is flush or something is plumb,” Reid said of Lopez. “When somebody does that for every aspect of a knife, you end up with a product that is just of such high quality that it stands out to anybody and any craftsmen who is familiar with those techniques.”
Forged
Lopez had always been a huge fan of “Forged in Fire” since its first episode in 2015 and kept telling himself that one day he would make it onto the TV show.
He said 16 contestants were chosen for the “Forged in Fire: Battle of the Branches Tournament” – four from each branch of the military.
For the Army competition, Lopez competed against two men from North Carolina and one from Wisconsin.
“When you put military guys together, it’s more of a gathering,” Lopez said. “It’s not a competition against each other or who’s better. It’s more like a brotherhood.”
He said the contestants helped each other and gave each other tips on how to do things.
“It was an amazing time,” he said. “It was great. I still keep in touch with all the guys from my episode.”
Fans of “Forged in Fire” know that once the clock starts, it never stops.
“You’re working against the clock,” Lopez said. “It puts a lot of pressure on you.
The four contestants were asked to forge a special forces V-42 stiletto, which was a fighting knife issued during WWII.
“They tested it for strength and durability and for sharpness,” Lopez said.
He and another contestant, Tyler Hackbarth of Wisconsin made it to the Army finals.
At their home forges, Lopez and Hackbarth were asked to build a U.S. Army officer’s sword.
In the end, Hackbarth won. He then competed against the champions representing the other branches of the military and won the $50,000 top prize.
“I’m proud to say I lost to a very well-talented bladesmith,” Lopez said.
He said that what sticks out in his mind about the final round was the fact that there were two men from two different parts of the United States, but they both served in the same branch of the military.
“From the moment that we stepped off that bus into the studio, we were no longer competitors, we were more like friends having fun,” Lopez said.
He said the sword that Hackbarth produced looked like it belonged in a museum.
“But he also does it full time,” Lopez said. “I do my stuff part time.”
His biggest challenge during the finals was having to fabricate on the go because he had never made a sword before.
“I didn’t have the proper equipment to make the sword to begin with,” Lopez said.
He turned to skills he learned in the military.
“You improvise. You adapt and you overcome,” he said.
He said he was honored to be on “Forged in Fire.”
“If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything that you want,” Lopez said. “That’s one thing that I tell a lot of the veterans that I work with. I tell them, ‘Just because you have a missing limb or you have PTSD or you have some type of disability, don’t let that get you down.’”
