Winston-Salem knife maker creates works of art. Army veteran's hobby led to stint on "Forged in Fire."

“I bring them over to my forge and they learn the trade and they cope with the PTSD that they are suffering from,” he said.

In 2016, Fermin Lopez decided it was time to come up with a name for his shop.

“Every time that I would try to come up with a name it was already taken,” he said.

Then he searched for “Taino,” the name of the indigenous people of Puerto Rico.

“Of course, nobody had it,” he said.

He named his shop Taino Custom Knives.

His biggest advice to anyone interested in becoming a bladesmith is to watch a lot of videos and talk with someone who is already doing it before buying equipment.

“First of all, you are dealing with fire,” he said. “You are dealing with propane. You are dealing with a very hot metal that will burn you, and I have been burned before. You’re making a knife that’s going to be sharp.”

Marshall Swaringen, president of the Triad Area Blacksmiths, said Lopez joined the association just as he was beginning to blacksmith.