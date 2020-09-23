Winston-Salem musician who chose bass over sports car says he’s good

As soon as he decided to play bass, Courtenay “Court” Wynter said he knew his dream of one day having a sports car was over.
“There was no way I was going to get an upright bass in a sports car,” Wynter said. “I was going to be driving a minivan or a station wagon for the rest of my life.”
In 1989, at age 5, Wynter moved from New York to Antigua in the Caribbean, where he got the chance to see his father, the late Courtenay Wynter, who was a saxophonist, play for the first time.
Court Wynter said his father is the reason for his love of music.
“Also, at that time, my love for jazz and foundational music really started to take hold,” he said.
Wynter noticed the bass players in a particular jazz club where his father had gigs, but he chose the cello for his first instrument while in school in the Caribbean.
I picked cello because there was a real cute girl in the section,” he said.
One day, he was introduced to the bass.
“I thought it was bigger and it was cooler, and it represented a chance for me to go and play with my dad,” Wynter said.
After he moved to Winston-Salem in 1997, he played in high school symphonies and continued in the field of music in college. He is an alumnus of UNC School of the Arts, where he received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in classical music performance.
At 38, he now plays upright and electric bass and performs with several local groups in Winston-Salem, as well as a band in Charlotte. He also has his own group — Court Wynter and Friends.
As for choosing the bass over a sports car, Wynter said, “I’m good.”
“I have a daughter, and my wife and I are expecting (a baby) in three weeks,” he said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I describe my art as a musical collage. As a bassist, I found opportunity and projects where my skill sets were wanted in almost all genres. My experience grew with the involvement of each project as each new endeavor sharpened my abilities to its specific needs.
Over the past 20 years, I have played with several different musicians in almost as many different musical genres. As you become more aware of the minor nuances that differentiate genre from genre, you can't help but internalize some of these details. My background consists of classical, jazz, funk, folk/Americana and bluegrass. All of these experiences come together in my sound, and that is my art.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: Listening! In the beginning, I feel like I was so caught up with the idea of being heard, that I overlooked how little I listened. Once I began to sharpen my focus on what the other musicians were playing, the better I became at accompanying. I became more capable of supporting and playing along with my fellow musicians. I also witnessed a growth in my musical vocabulary from trying to replicate licks and musical patterns my bandmates were playing.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: My family, and specifically, my father. I can pretty much guarantee that I would not be the musician I am today if it wasn't for him.
Then, I'd have to say my teachers, Lynn Peters and Paul Sharpe at UNC School of the Arts. I owe every bit of my musical faculty and technique to them.
After that, every musician that I've ever played with. While I never took an actual “lesson” from these guys, I am just as in debt to them for the musical experiences and knowledge that they have bestowed upon me.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Focusing! It's hard at times for me to start an idea and see it through to the end before being distracted by a new idea. This results in a plethora of unfinished ideas. What is unfortunate about this is that when I return to the idea, it's almost so foreign that it seems new and without direction. There have been a few times where this actually resulted in new life and inspiration being birthed into the idea. However, in most cases, these ideas usually end up staying on the back burner.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Too many things to mention. It gives me a voice. It gives me a sense of purpose. It gives my life direction and drive. It's at the point now where I can't imagine my life without music.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Never stop! Never stop creating. It's easy to feel like no one is listening, so what's the point? Or to feel like you've hit a ceiling in your playing and creative drive. The thing is that these challenges usually result in immense gains when one pushes through.
Another thing is to not be afraid to ask for help or advice. We all have been through these challenges before or may be facing them currently. You also need to understand that you'll never know everything, so don't stop educating yourself.
