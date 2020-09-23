Winston-Salem musician who chose bass over sports car says he’s good

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: My family, and specifically, my father. I can pretty much guarantee that I would not be the musician I am today if it wasn't for him.

Then, I'd have to say my teachers, Lynn Peters and Paul Sharpe at UNC School of the Arts. I owe every bit of my musical faculty and technique to them.

After that, every musician that I've ever played with. While I never took an actual “lesson” from these guys, I am just as in debt to them for the musical experiences and knowledge that they have bestowed upon me.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: Focusing! It's hard at times for me to start an idea and see it through to the end before being distracted by a new idea. This results in a plethora of unfinished ideas. What is unfortunate about this is that when I return to the idea, it's almost so foreign that it seems new and without direction. There have been a few times where this actually resulted in new life and inspiration being birthed into the idea. However, in most cases, these ideas usually end up staying on the back burner.

Q: What does art do for you?