Winston-Salem native and cast member of 'Hamilton' among performers for Authoring Action’s 2020 tasting event and fundraiser

Prior to COVID-19, Jeter played six different parts, including Hamilton on Broadway in the musical “Hamilton.” It was recently announced that he will be a member of the Hamilton Australia 2021 cast. He will be a standby for Hamilton, Burr, Lafayette/Jefferson and Laurens/Philip.

At 26, Jeter has been associated with Authoring Action in some way since he was 13, including as a student, guest artist, staff member and musical director. Most recently, he was a music supervisor for Authoring Action’s 2020 summer films.

He said his early years with Authoring Action helped him in various ways such as tapping into songwriting.

Now, he is happy to be a part of the organization’s fundraiser to put other young people in a position that helped him thrive as an artist, he said.

“Obviously later in my life, I began to create artistically in different types of spaces,” Jeter said. “If another kid can have that opportunity and I can be helpful, I try my best to make myself available for that. I definitely think this fundraiser is worthwhile.”