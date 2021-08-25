Winston-Salem native has one-woman play screening at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland

Initially, she made films but now wants to do more acting.

Kareem Ferguson, a filmmaker and actor in Los Angeles, has known Dowell for about 10 years.

He said he met her when she created a program to showcase artists in Los Angeles.

“She produced it, directed it to highlight Black voices before there was a Black voice hashtag ... There’s the hashtag of amplifying melanated voices and amplifying Black voices. Masha was doing that years before hashtags even existed,” Ferguson said.

He added that she is a kind, loving human being who is driven and never gives up.

“She is ambitious but not to the detriment of climbing on top of people,” Ferguson said. “I can’t wait to work with her again.”

The play

Dowell got the idea for “Blackwomanology” after she began noticing a lot of media headlines about or focused on Black women.

“I started looking up other races and genders to see if they were talked about as much — with media headlines,” she said. “I didn’t find it.”

She found that Black women were looked at “as one-dimensional people and not humanized.”