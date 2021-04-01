Winston-Salem native Ramin Bahrani is 2021 honoree as Aperture kicks off Luminaries annual filmmaker series

Desai said since Aperture closed last year because of the pandemic, she has had a lot of time to consider new things and think about what the theater will look like when it reopens.

“One of the things I’ve always wanted to do is have more opportunities for the community to engage with filmmakers — filmmakers that are in the midst of their careers — outside of when they come to town for a festival or something,” she said.

Bahrani’s films have won awards and acclaim all over the world. He received a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Someone to Watch Independent Spirit Award in 2008. “Goodbye Solo,” which was filmed in Blowing Rock and Winston-Salem, won the Critics’ Prize for best film at the Venice Film Festival (2009); and “99 Homes” won Michael Shannon SAG and Golden Globe nominations in 2015. Bahrani was most recently nominated for a 2021 Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film “The White Tiger,” which is streaming on Netflix.

In 2009, the late film critic Roger Ebert said, “Ramin Bahrani is the new great American director. After three films, each a master work, he has established himself as a gifted, confident filmmaker with ideas that involve who and where we are at this time. His films pay great attention to ordinary lives that are not so ordinary at all.”