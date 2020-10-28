Winston-Salem native Sakari Milan is production assistant at Tyler Perry Studios, releases children's book

“Nevertheless, recent Class of 2020 grads are successfully landing jobs right now and those graduating in 2021 will as well, but perhaps not with the dream jobs they hoped for right after college.”

He suggested a couple of things to help those who are still looking for that special job.

“Newly minted grads can still experience a different type of success by: 1. Being open to getting job experience wherever possible until dream job opportunities open, and 2. Working side hustles or internships in the industry they want to enter in order to be ready for the opportunities when they arrive," Chan said.

Living in a bubble

Milan started her production assistant job with Tyler Perry Studios based in Atlanta in July. She is currently in Winston-Salem and will return to Atlanta in early November.

A part of the Tyler Perry Studios is called the campsite. It is where employees live, Milan said.

According to news reports, Tyler Perry was one of the first major filmmakers and producers in the entertainment industry to get back into production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been able to do so by hiring a cast and crew to work in a quarantine bubble during shooting.