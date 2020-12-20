Winston-Salem photographer and writer releases his fourth photography book

Answer: My greatest challenge is gently offering an alternative to the tidal wave of contemporary, techno-driven photography. I don’t dismiss computer manipulated images. However, I strongly believe there is still a place for solid, straight-out-of-the-camera work which is not a nearly exclusive product of computer software. A good photographer doesn’t have to frequently clean up a bevy of technical mistakes in post processing. And surely there is some demarcation between photography and computer art?

Answer: I have a curious notion as to whether any of my photographs ever rise to the level of being art. That conclusion rests solely with the kind people who buy my prints and books. Their judgements are the only ones that matter to me. Just like Gary Winogrand, I take pictures of things to see what they look like as photographs. I have been known to shoot a money shot every once and a while. The money shot is like pornography; you know it when you see it! That’s why I wrote my latest book — so people can see my successes and also, maybe some botched opportunities.