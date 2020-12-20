Winston-Salem photographer and writer releases his fourth photography book

For the title of his recently released book, photographer and writer William C. “Bill” Crawford chose “Crawdaddy Chases the Money Shot.”
The phrase “the money shot” is often used by Jim Provencher, a colleague photojournalist.
“He’s always joking, ‘Well, we’re going out today to get the money shots,’” Crawford said. “Because he has always bombarded me with that term, I decided to fold it into a book title.”
Crawford, who lives in Winston-Salem, explained that a money shot could be a money maker.
But he said, “It’s more generally referring to a shot that has obvious value. It’s a good shot.”
“Crawdaddy Chases the Money Shot” is Crawford’s fourth photography book. His other works are “Drive-By Shooting: Crawdaddy Shoots North Carolina by Car” (2019); “Forensic Foraging: Photography to Unlock the Unseen” (co-authored with Jim Provencher, 2018) and “Just Like Sunday on the Farm: Crawdaddy Remembers the Nam and After” (2016).
He got into photography in 1969 as a combat photojournalist in the Army in Vietnam. At 76, he is a retired social worker.
“I was a social worker, but I have always been a writer and a photographer at different phases of my life following Vietnam,” Crawford said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: My photography relies on throwback, minimalist techniques employed by the loosely affiliated New York School of lensmen who pioneered the use of color as an art form. Their heyday was from 1948-1985. I employ vivid color with high contrast, creative framing and quirky camera angles.
My technique of Forensic Foraging highlights subjects that might otherwise be considered trite or trivial. I seek to unlock the unseen in our daily lives and then elevate it to interesting eye candy. Monochrome is still sometimes the best choice for some situations. The spectacular subject is also still fair game as when in the Grand Canyon.
Photography has evolved into mostly computer art thanks to PhotoShop and other post processing software. Forensic Foraging mimics the basic tools of the darkroom of the 1980’s when color film was king. It relies on the extreme control settings of today’s high-end digital cameras.
However, the technique is not just for pro shooters. It is also designed to be used by the casual enthusiast with just a smart phone. The approach also opens up an expanded notion as to what everyday subjects might be worth capturing with any camera. Hence, the industrious pilgrim might even hit visual pay dirt in her backyard.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I started as a combat photojournalist in Vietnam. Graphic shots are plentiful in a war zone. Later, I had to learn be much more creative in developing the "money shot." But I didn’t want to rely on my computer to produce solid work, so I developed Forensic Foraging. I am minimalist, throwback all the way, even while using a digital camera. I would still shoot film if I could, but the added expense doesn’t jibe with my retirement income.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: The legendary New York School of photographers had the shooters who influenced me most. Saul Leiter, Bill Eggleston and Gary Winogrand immediately come to mind. However, Stephen Shore is my hero because of his groundbreaking travel images which showcased banal Americana in color. Shore uplifted the trite, trivial and mundane to previously unimaginable heights. Even his postcards from the road like “Tall in Texas” became an iconic visual vehicle.
Women shooters provided seminal work that helped me hone my skills as a street photographer. Dorothea Lange, Helen Levitt, Nan Goldin and Vivian Maier head up the women who showed me the way. Foreign photographers experimenting with super vivid color through pioneer dye transfers were truly inspirational — Fred Herzog in Vancouver and the Austrian ex-pat, Ernst Haas. Also, Fan Ho of China is arguably the greatest street photographer that I know. His haunting work soars in both monochrome and color.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My greatest challenge is gently offering an alternative to the tidal wave of contemporary, techno-driven photography. I don’t dismiss computer manipulated images. However, I strongly believe there is still a place for solid, straight-out-of-the-camera work which is not a nearly exclusive product of computer software. A good photographer doesn’t have to frequently clean up a bevy of technical mistakes in post processing. And surely there is some demarcation between photography and computer art?
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: I have a curious notion as to whether any of my photographs ever rise to the level of being art. That conclusion rests solely with the kind people who buy my prints and books. Their judgements are the only ones that matter to me. Just like Gary Winogrand, I take pictures of things to see what they look like as photographs. I have been known to shoot a money shot every once and a while. The money shot is like pornography; you know it when you see it! That’s why I wrote my latest book — so people can see my successes and also, maybe some botched opportunities.
Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!