Winston-Salem Portrait Project includes photography, art, connections and conversations aimed at bringing the Winston-Salem community together

For folks who have not seen the public art that evolved from the Winston-Salem Portrait Project, there’s still time to do so and possibly glimpse a reflection of yourself.
But time is running out to view the temporary community exhibition part of this community engagement and public art project.
Commissioned by the City of Winston-Salem and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission, the Winston-Salem Portrait Project was created to build bridges and relationships across Winston-Salem.
Betsy Towns, a commissioner for the Public Art Commission, said that the commission initiated the project.
“This was one where we felt a need in the city that portraits could address, and we made the initiative to develop a project concept and to identify a team of artists who would work really closely with our artists and community here in Winston-Salem to realize the piece,” Towns said.
There are three parts to the project’s artwork — a three-dimensional sculpture, eight murals and a pop-up participant exhibition.
While the sculpture and murals will be permanent pieces for everyone to see in years to come, the temporary community exhibition — a pop-up participant exhibition — will be available for viewing just through Aug. 19.
Winston Square Park, which is in downtown Winston-Salem at 310 N. Marshall St., is home to two components of the artwork — the sculpture featuring the faces and stories of residents nominated by their neighbors to represent the city and the pop-up participant exhibition showcasing portraits that participants took of one another.
Eight murals are on display in city wards throughout the city, featuring the faces and stories of Winston-Salem residents. They are two-dimensional representations of the sculpture and are designed specifically for the space where they are permanently on display.
The mural locations are Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 2001 Pittsburg Ave. in North Ward; 2070 Bowen Blvd/Hansel B. Thomas Park in the Northeast Ward; Winston Lake Family YMCA at 901 Waterworks Road in East Ward; Ken Carlson Boys and Girls Club at 2100 Reynolds Park Road in Southeast Ward; Southside Branch Library at 3185 Buchanan St. in South Ward; Miller Park Community Center at 400 Leisure Lane in Southwest Ward; Jamison Park at 285 Meadowlark Drive in West Ward; and William G. White Jr. Family YMCA at 775 West End Blvd. in Northwest Ward.
The lead artists for the project are Kisha Bari and Jasmin Chang.
Bari is an award-winning photographer based in New York. She has worked with a range of subjects from America’s union workers to Native American leaders, and from world-renowned ballet dancers to rock stars.
Chang is an artist and producer, based in Brooklyn, N.Y. She is the co-founder of Community Heroes, a community-based public art project, and has been the community and education producer for nonprofits United Photo Industries and Photoville.
“Kisha Bari and Jasmin Chang brought together a great range of skills from photography to community organizing to experience design and education,” Towns said.
Kelly Bennett said the Winston-Salem Portrait Project cost $200,000, which was paid for by the city’s portion of hotel occupancy tax funds.
Bennett is a project planner for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning & Development Services Department, who also serves as staff liaison for the local Public Art Commission.
The project
Towns, who is also professor of art history at UNCSA and director of the Education Design Studio at the Center for Design Innovation in Winston-Salem, said the Public Art Commission conceived the project in the fall of 2017 through the winter of that same year and began working with artists in spring 2018.
The commission did a nationwide call for artists.
“It was a complicated project,” Towns said. “We wanted it to be citywide. We wanted it to involve a lot of community connections and conversations, because what we saw as a need was for people to see across our physical divisions and make connections across our community.”
She said the Public Art Commission “saw photography and portraiture, in particular, as a powerful tool for helping people really recognize one another and connect with one another.”
Originally, the project was to roll out in spring 2019, but Towns said the community engagement was so robust that the opening was pushed back to spring 2020. But COVID-19 hit, delaying the opening until April 11, 2021.
Chang said she and Bari did a lot of research about Winston-Salem before their first visit to the city. Then they drove around the city to meet and interview people before they presented their proposal to the Public Art Commission.
Collectively, there were about 150 people in the project, including a host committee made up of members who represented each ward in the city, participants who were in workshops and featured in the project, and student media makers — local college students who documented the behind the scenes process.
Magalie Yacinthe, the owner of YES, Yacinthe Event Services, and interim executive director of HUSTLE, is the local organizer for the portrait project.
Aaron Gibbons, a fabricator and custom furniture maker in Winston-Salem with a woodworking and metalworking shop in King, is the project’s fabricator.
“He really worked with us to take our vision and our design of the artwork,” Chang said of Gibbons. “He worked with us to figure out how to bring them to life.”
Part of the host committee’s role was to bring back nominations for people to participate in the project.
“The host committee really did such a great job of finding a really intersectional, cross section of Winston-Salem to make sure that so many different communities were represented,” Bari said.
Chang said the host committee also suggested and selected the mural locations.
“They wanted to find locations where the community really uses it and the community already uses it to gather,” Chang said.
Once the participants were chosen, Bari said she and Chang tried to pair people who came from different backgrounds “so when they started conversing, they would need to learn each other’s stories.”
The participants attended a four-hour workshop that started with community building exercises.
“This is where they learned how to learn each other’s stories and then step into the photo studio and ask questions to reveal their personalities and to take photographs of each other,” Bari.
Other parts of the process included the development of artist statements and stories. and Bari taking photos of participants in her studio.
“On the sculpture and the murals, it’s not just their photos,” Bari said. “There’s also a paragraph about who they are, their background and what they care about.”
When Bari and Chang made their designs for the artwork, they wanted mirrored steel to be an element of the sculpture.
“When you walk around and experience the artwork, it’s about looking at photography, reading the people’s stories, being inspired, but then also seeing yourself reflected in the sculpture,” Bari said.
Coming together
Teams of participants were two or three people. Aebeyo Abraha, Kristie Wallis and Eddie Garcia were teamed together.
According to a portrait project statement, Abraha, who is originally from Ethiopia, achieved success in education and faith as a North Carolina teaching fellow, U.S. State Department science teacher trainer and founder of the Triad’s first Ethiopian Orthodox Christian Church.
In an interview, he called his exchanges with Wallis and Garcia an awesome experience, especially since they came from different backgrounds.
“If you know the concerns, if you know the backgrounds of people, I think that is a foundation for building relationships,” Abraha said. “This is an excellent program.”
Wallis, who is an entrepreneur and passionate about preserving green space in Winston-Salem, said she loved the intergenerational stories that came from the teams of young and older participants.
“They made quit an interesting team,” Wallis said. “I find that intergenerational relationships are very essential.”
She would like to stay in touch with the members of her team and meet other people from the project.
Garcia, a guitarist, songwriter and composer, as well as a reporter at radio station WFDD, said he previously knew Wallis but not Abraha.
“Abraha was somebody who I wouldn’t have met otherwise,” Garcia said.
He said he enjoyed hearing people’s stories and found the project, as a whole, inspiring.
Another group consisted of Pamela Phillips and Charlie Watkins.
Watkins, a real-estate agent, said he hopes the portrait project will help people “have the courage and boldness to reach out to complete strangers in the community, to continue to recognize that what makes a community strong is the relationships between the various members of the community.”
Phillips said she has met all types of people from different walks of life through the work she has done with the Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries.
While participating in the portrait portrait project, she said she thought, “You pass people all the time, but you just can’t look at a person and know where they come from or know their stories ... If you sit down and just talk to people and get to know them, you’ll find that a great majority of people are just like you.”