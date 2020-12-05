Winston-Salem singer, rapper and music manager found the perfect stage name

I use a lot of distorted samples and stuff in my music. I currently am working on a new album to follow up my 2019 project “Pre-Calibrate.” I don’t release as much music as I used to because I oversee the releases of eight amazing artists now. As the manager, I have to make sure opportunities are seized and deadlines are met. I also am the last person to see a lot of things before they go public, so it’s up to me to do that final quality check.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: I have evolved since I first began making music into a more experienced music manager. I used to only care about the music, but now I care about the business, my growth and my music. I started making beats in 2009, and in 2013, I made the idea of steady:hyperactive. I was dropping my first full-length project as Hollow Creeper, and I didn’t just want it to say “Hollow Creeper presents Hollow Creeper.” I liked how those words sounded together and boom. I ended up meeting other like-minded and talented individuals who made music, but no one really knew the other side — the music business. I took a break after 2015 from music to really learn the business side and get steady:hyperactive right for my friends

Q: Who has influenced your art?