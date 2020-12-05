Winston-Salem singer, rapper and music manager found the perfect stage name

Singer and rapper Michael Cooley aka Hollow Creeper has had several stage names over the years.
“I changed my name a lot,” he said, laughing.
He has gone by the names Wicked NaKo, Mike Coozay and 4 Short of a Band.
“I just wanted something that stuck and Hollow Creeper stuck,” he said.
These days most people call him "Hollow."
“Hollow” is how he felt inside, Cooley said, while he was in high school.
“I didn’t feel like I had many people in my corner,” he said.
Now at age 23, the word “Hollow” has new meaning for him.
“I love being Hollow now, but I’m not hollow anymore. I’m just Hollow, the person as opposed to a hollow feeling, which is great.”
Cooley is a Winston-Salem native and graduate of Parkland High School. He started singing, rapping and making beats at the age of 11 by using a webcam with a built-in microphone on his mother’s old computer.
“I was talking into that camera as if it was a video microphone,” he said.
Sometimes he would share his videos on YouTube.
“It started with rapping and then it went into singing quite a few songs,” Cooley said. “Now, I make a healthy mix of songs."
In 2013, he formed his steady:hyperactive label in Winston-Salem. His first album was “Detonate 4 Steps Away” (pop rap and R&B). His other albums are “Valid Maverick: The Foundation” (hip-hop and R&B in 2015) and “Pre-Calibrate” (rap and R&B in 2019). In January, he hopes to release a yet unnamed hip-hop and R&B album.
In 2015, Cooley decided to focus on learning the music business to help himself and his friends in the music industry. He also manages the music collective steady:hyperactive. The eight artists in the collective are Cooley, Tevin “PhazeGod” Douthit, Clifford “OG Spliff” Owens, Devin “Devy Quills” Singleton, Tony “Samurai Yola” Davis Jr., Darius “APHRO” Glenn, Joy “Flower in Bloom” McNeil and Donovan “Paragon Don” Beatty.
Cooley also produces music for different people outside of steady:hyperactive.
Ultimately, he wants his business to become one of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry.
“For my personal music, I just really want my music to sustain me,” Cooley said. I want to be able to make six figures off my music.”
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I would say my art comes in many different forms. It’s very unique. Not exactly genre bending like Volz, but definitely in its own lane. I produce beats for many local artists. I write and produce my own music, and I manage the label steady:hyperactive.
I use a lot of distorted samples and stuff in my music. I currently am working on a new album to follow up my 2019 project “Pre-Calibrate.” I don’t release as much music as I used to because I oversee the releases of eight amazing artists now. As the manager, I have to make sure opportunities are seized and deadlines are met. I also am the last person to see a lot of things before they go public, so it’s up to me to do that final quality check.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I have evolved since I first began making music into a more experienced music manager. I used to only care about the music, but now I care about the business, my growth and my music. I started making beats in 2009, and in 2013, I made the idea of steady:hyperactive. I was dropping my first full-length project as Hollow Creeper, and I didn’t just want it to say “Hollow Creeper presents Hollow Creeper.” I liked how those words sounded together and boom. I ended up meeting other like-minded and talented individuals who made music, but no one really knew the other side — the music business. I took a break after 2015 from music to really learn the business side and get steady:hyperactive right for my friends
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: Tyler, The Creator and Kid Cudi are two huge influences of mine. I also really look up to Master P and Jay Z on the business side.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge is to not allow my personal, “in my head” issues to affect my consistency in running steady:hyperactive and being active on social media.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Art gives me an outlet to say things that I otherwise would not have the confidence or platform to express. It also gives me purpose, as I feel responsible for my friends’ success as well.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: If you really want this, you have to make it your career. Sometimes you have to create opportunity instead of just looking for it.
