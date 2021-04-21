 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem singer-songwriter to perform in Gas Hill Drinking Room
Sarah Sophia is a singer/songwriter and musician who lives in Winston-Salem. She will perform April 22 in the Gas Hill Drinking Room in Winston-Salem.

 The Ramkat, provided

LOCAL MUSIC: Sarah Sophia, a singer/songwriter living in Winston Salem, will perform at 7 p.m. April 22 in the Gas Hill Drinking Room at 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem. She will be playing with Donald Monroe on pedal steel and Lu Furtado on bass, both of Winston-Salem. Sarah Sophia will perform folk Americana songs, most of which are her original music. For tickets, which are $7.50, visit tinyurl.com/8whvybua. At 9 p.m. on April 22, Withdrew will present “Wistful for the Mystik” Album Release Party! in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. Tickets are $7.50 at tinyurl.com/6mjr69eu. Guests must follow the venue’s COVID-19 safety procedures and precautions.

Fran Daniel

