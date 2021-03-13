Winston-Salem Symphony principal musicians take center stage in concertos

Redmond said that even if people don’t realize they know this piece, its one they probably have heard before.

“It’s one of those melodies that just somehow stays in the ears and is used for so many things. It’s just one of the great cello concertos. It’s 30 minutes long and is has everything you want — drama, beautiful melodies, fantastically brilliant writing. Everything.”

It was made famous by renowned English cellist Jacqueline du Pré (1945-87) and was used prominently in the film about du Pré’s life entitled “Hilary and Jackie” (1998).

“At times dreamy and lyrical, the piece is also a powerful and vibrant work. The soloist moves from moments that highlight the cello’s deepest range to outbursts of romantic exuberance and deep nostalgia,” the symphony stated in a press release.

Redmond said it has been a joy for the symphony to create online concerts during the pandemic.

He said the filmed online concerts are a different experience for audiences compared to being in a concert hall, but they provide the opportunity for concertgoers to get closeup views of some of the players, particularly the soloists.

“We’re excited about what we’ve been able to do, to harness the amazing skills of all the people in Winston, whether it’s lighting designers or the film crew or the sound guys,” Redmond said. “It’s a wonderful way to bring people together.”

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.