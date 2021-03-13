Winston-Salem Symphony principal musicians take center stage in concertos

The Winston-Salem Symphony is highlighting two of its principal musicians in its “CenterStage” performance now streaming on demand.
This early spring concert featuring Kathryn Levy on flute and Brooks Whitehouse on cello in concertos by Lukas Foss and Edward Elgar will be available through April 13.
“This season the symphony has put on a variety of concerts — all musical styles from (George) Gershwin songs to (Joseph) Haydn symphonies,” Timothy Redmond, music director of the Winston-Salem Symphony, said. “We really wanted the opportunity to feature some of our own amazing orchestra members as concerto soloists.
“‘CenterStage’ literally puts some of our best-loved players right at the center of the stage to play a flute concerto and a cello concerto. It’s a way of showcasing the extraordinary talent that we have in the orchestra.”
The concert, which was recorded at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, is available for on-demand viewing on the symphony’s Stage Pass and on the Artarie streaming platform for arts and culture. Artarie is available at artarie.com and as an app on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Roku and FireTV. People can visit wssymphony.org on how to stream the concert.
Flutist and cellist
Known for her pure tone and fluid style, Levy holds the John Henry Myers Sr. Chair as principal flutist of the Winston-Salem Symphony and plays piccolo with the Chautauqua Symphony flute section, which has a nine-week summer season in Chautauqua, N.Y. She is a professor in the Department of Music at Wake Forest University.
Before moving to Winston-Salem in 1976, Levy held positions with the New Orleans Philharmonic and the Rochester Philharmonic. In addition, she has performed with the New Hampshire Music Festival, the Peter Britt Festival in Oregon, the Cabrillo Festival and the Mozart Festival in California, North Carolina Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Greensboro Symphony and Salisbury Symphony, and has toured Europe three times with the American Sinfonietta.
Whitehouse, principal cello with the Winston-Salem Symphony and holder of the Reynolds American Chair, is a member of the faculty at the UNCSA. He previously held professorships at the University of Florida and the University of North Carolina Greensboro. He has recorded for the Centaur, CRI and Innova labels. He teaches and performs during the summer at the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival.
He has performed and taught across the United States and abroad, holding artists-in-residence positions at SUNY Stony Brook, the Guild Hall in East Hampton, N.Y., the University of Virginia and The Tanglewood Music Center. Whitehouse and his wife, violinist Janet Orenstein, are founding members of The Guild Trio.
The concert
“CenterStage” will open with George Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture,” which was inspired by a visit by the composer to Havana, Cuba. The rumba and other Latin dance influences are present in the piece.
“That’s an extraordinary piece of music,” Redmond said. “It just makes you smile from the very beginning. There’s this brilliant energy ... It’s just the thing to get your toe tapping.”
He said the “Cuban Overture” was chosen partly because Tim Storhoff, a musicologist and the symphony’s director of Philanthropic Services, recently published a book entitled “Harmony and Normalization: US-Cuban Musical Diplomacy.”
Levy will perform as guest artist for the “Renaissance Concerto for Flute and Orchestra,” composed by Lukas Foss in 1985–86.
Redmond called Foss — a pianist, composer, conductor and professor — one of the great figures of American music, saying that his “Renaissance Concerto” is like a tribute to music of yesteryear.
“There’s music back to the 15th century, 16th century, 17th century, wonderful kind of echoes of the past heard through a 20th century way of life,” Redmond said.
The Winston-Salem Symphony stated in a press release that the piece “highlights the beauty of the flute and the artistry of the soloist. Near the end of the final movement Foss tests the solo flutist’s technical skill with a tour-de-force duet for the soloist and percussion.”
Whitehouse will perform as the guest soloist for Edward Elgar’s Concerto for Violoncello and Orchestra in E minor, op. 85.
Redmond said that even if people don’t realize they know this piece, its one they probably have heard before.
“It’s one of those melodies that just somehow stays in the ears and is used for so many things. It’s just one of the great cello concertos. It’s 30 minutes long and is has everything you want — drama, beautiful melodies, fantastically brilliant writing. Everything.”
It was made famous by renowned English cellist Jacqueline du Pré (1945-87) and was used prominently in the film about du Pré’s life entitled “Hilary and Jackie” (1998).
“At times dreamy and lyrical, the piece is also a powerful and vibrant work. The soloist moves from moments that highlight the cello’s deepest range to outbursts of romantic exuberance and deep nostalgia,” the symphony stated in a press release.
Redmond said it has been a joy for the symphony to create online concerts during the pandemic.
He said the filmed online concerts are a different experience for audiences compared to being in a concert hall, but they provide the opportunity for concertgoers to get closeup views of some of the players, particularly the soloists.
“We’re excited about what we’ve been able to do, to harness the amazing skills of all the people in Winston, whether it’s lighting designers or the film crew or the sound guys,” Redmond said. “It’s a wonderful way to bring people together.”
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ