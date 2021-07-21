Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance expands in its new downtown Winston-Salem home

For many years, the troupe bounced around.

“We performed wherever we could,” Lawson said.

Finally, in the 2000s, most of Theatre Alliance’s shows were performed at The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) on Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

In 2008, when SECCA underwent some renovations and was going to close for a while to the public, which meant Theatre Alliance would not be able to perform there, the troupe decided to find its own space rather than stop performing. That same year, Theatre Alliance started renting space on Northwest Boulevard, where it remained until earlier this year.

Lawson has been the artistic director since 2001. He is the only paid staff member of Theatre Alliance.

“Everything else is volunteer from our performers to our office staff to the people who clean up and virtually all other aspects,” he said.

He said that some of their designers, such as the set designer and the lighting and sound people, are paid a small stipend.

Theatre Alliance has always offered shows in intimate spaces, and there were concerns by fans that if it moved into a larger venue, the community theater group would lose some of that intimacy or change the vibe.