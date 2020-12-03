Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance presents Winter Wonder Wander

WINTER WALK-THROUGH: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance’s Winter Wonder Wander, a walk-through event offering a series of vignettes and scenes, will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 17-22 at 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. The cost is $5 a person, but donations are welcome. Plans are to also offer a thrift shop in which prices will vary. In addition, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance stated that it has invited a special guest that it hopes will be able to make an appearance each evening for socially distanced photos. People must wear masks/face coverings at all times during the event.