Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance to live-stream “Diva: Live from Hell”

MUSICAL THEATER: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present its first live-streamed production, “Diva: Live from Hell” at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 and 30. This musical stars John C. Wilson as Desmond Channing. “As president of the drama club and the star of every school play, Desmond Channing spent most of his short life in the spotlight. But when Evan Harris, a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his throne, Desmond responds, as any diva would, with lethal force. Now, stuck in the Seventh Circle, Hell’s most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive his disturbing tale of woe. As he presents his one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with a desperate vigor in the hopes that he can prove he’s repented and be freed from this eternal, campy torment,” states Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance. Jamie Lawson is the director. For tickets, go to: www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45611. No ticket charge but donations are accepted.