Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present 'Dream Girls' and other plays in upcoming months

At its new Sixth Street location, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will continue its 2021-22 season with more musical offerings through March.

From a fictionalized female singing trio to a real-life solo icon, the stories range widely in themes and history.

‘Dreamgirls’

Opening this week, “Dreamgirls” has music by Henry Krieger and lyrics and book by Tom Eyen. The story follows a young female singing trio that become superstars.

The Tony Award-winning musical first hit Broadway in 1981 and became a movie in 2006.

“The show has wonderful music and a great message of friendship and family triumphing over selfishness, fame and fortune,” Artistic Director Jamie Lawson said. “We have some great talent in this one, which is rumored to be loosely based on Diana Ross and The Supremes’ rise to popularity.”

Morrissia Ravenell, whose first stage experience was as an ensemble member in WSTA’s “Memphis: The Musical” in 2019, plays Effie White.

She’s also played roles in “Hairspray,” “Ghost” and “Heavenly Blues and Jumpin’ Jazz.”