Winston-Salem visual artist creates art out of paper

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: Golden Age children’s book illustrations, Art Nouveau and Art Deco illustrators and designers have always been my biggest influences and teachers for my work. I would have to say that Janet Grahame Johnstone and Anne Johnstone, English twin sisters who illustrated fairy tales and nursery rhymes are definitely at the top of my list.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: One of my biggest challenges is to continue finding new ways to use positive and negative space when designing, cutting and combining the images that I’m cutting out. I want each piece to be different while at the same time maintaining a continuity of my style and message.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: I cannot even imagine life without art. It has truly been a most consistent practice for me for as far back as I can remember. It is an honest form of conversing, a coping mechanism, an anchor, a response to ideas and excitement and the best way I know how to reach out and quite simply be myself.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: My best advice for other artists is to make time to create as often as possible. As an artist, I try to work in the studio every day, even if it’s only for half an hour or simply sitting and deciding what my next project is going to be. Protecting and honoring the time and space to make art is as important as making dinner.

Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.