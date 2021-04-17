Winston-Salem visual artist creates art out of paper

Visual artist Garnet Goldman’s ideal pastime since she was a child has been making art and being outside.
“I’ve been drawing for my whole life,” Goldman, a self-taught artist, said.
She grew up in Mocksville and moved to Winston-Salem after she graduated from high school in the mid-1990s.
For about 27 years, she focused on large acrylic paintings that included stylized figures, a lot of pattern and symbolism.
But two years ago, Goldman ventured into paper cutting.
“I was looking for something new and tried it out,” she said. “Right away, I was excited again.”
Her paper cut artwork ranges from large, single-layer panels to multi-layered, bright-colored pieces.
She also does a lot of work in color pencil and ink.
Goldman has a paper cut art showing with 25 layered creations on view through May 31 at Camino Bakery at 310 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
“Every piece is made entirely out of paper,” Goldman said.
As for her outdoor pastime, Goldman likes gardening, primarily flowers.
“I love gardening as much as I love making art,” she said. “Whenever that gets taken away for the winter months, I really feel it.”
She said her artwork has been incorporated in all the different stages of her life.
“Both of my kids grew up seeing me work all the time,” she said. “All my parenting is in my work. All my growing and changing. All the different things I’ve been through in some form or another are documented in that way, whether it’s overt or not. There’s really not been a time where I haven’t been making something.”
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I describe my current art as layered paper cutting. I begin by drawing and cutting out the top layer that will be the structure and focal point for the piece. I then continue fitting consecutive layers and images behind the first one until the piece is complete. I have also been working on large 30-by-40-inch single-layer panels that are folded in half when I cut them so that they display a mirror image when completed and unfolded.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I have spent the past 25 years focusing on acrylic paintings and color pencil and ink drawings as my main medium. About four years ago, I started struggling with the painting process and for the most part took a two-year break from painting altogether. During that time, I did mostly color pencil work, and even that was sparse. It was July 2019 that I tried cutting the lines of one of my drawings out of the paper. I was immediately intrigued and have been experimenting with the art form ever since.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: Golden Age children’s book illustrations, Art Nouveau and Art Deco illustrators and designers have always been my biggest influences and teachers for my work. I would have to say that Janet Grahame Johnstone and Anne Johnstone, English twin sisters who illustrated fairy tales and nursery rhymes are definitely at the top of my list.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: One of my biggest challenges is to continue finding new ways to use positive and negative space when designing, cutting and combining the images that I’m cutting out. I want each piece to be different while at the same time maintaining a continuity of my style and message.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: I cannot even imagine life without art. It has truly been a most consistent practice for me for as far back as I can remember. It is an honest form of conversing, a coping mechanism, an anchor, a response to ideas and excitement and the best way I know how to reach out and quite simply be myself.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: My best advice for other artists is to make time to create as often as possible. As an artist, I try to work in the studio every day, even if it’s only for half an hour or simply sitting and deciding what my next project is going to be. Protecting and honoring the time and space to make art is as important as making dinner.
