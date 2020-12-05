Winston-Salem visual artist is creating Innovation Quarter's Depot Street Renaissance mural

Inmar’s contribution

During an unveiling ceremony of the mural on Dec. 1, David Mounts, chairman and chief executive of Inmar Intelligence, said Inmar was honored to be part of this work.

“Sponsorship is not something we take lightly,” Mounts said. “(It) must align with our values and it must matter. We believe in the power of ecosystems. It’s something that has helped Winston-Salem advance in the past decade — taking a play from the playbook of the leaders and pioneers featured in this work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This reminds us of our roots and that it takes a diverse group working together to build a community — educators, entrepreneurs, pastors ... We succeed when all commit.”

He also spoke of some of the stories behind the faces on the mural, including Ola Mae Forte, who established LaMae Beauty College at Patterson Avenue and Sixth Street in the thriving Black business district.

“Her school included a dormitory,” Mounts said. “Her goals were to beautify the people and to help Black women become independent.

Mounts said the visual reminds people about entrepreneurship and community service, saying “together we accomplish more than apart to advance love, honor and equity for every human being.”