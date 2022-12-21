Winston-Salem's Kwanzaa celebration starts Dec. 26

SEVEN-DAY CELEBRATION: The annual citywide Kwanzaa celebration hosted by Triad Cultural Arts will be held Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in Kiswahili, is an African American celebration with focus on family, community responsibility, commerce and self-improvement. Festivities will be in-person with two virtual components this year. Family oriented activities will include African drumming, music, inspirational messages and youth activities. The Winston-Salem Urban League and Triad Cultural Arts will kick off the festivities at 2 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Urban League at 201 West 5th St. in Winston-Salem. The community is invited to dance, listen to live music and participate in arts and crafts, among other things. Antonia Monk Richburg, the new president and chief executive of United Way of Forsyth County, will be the guest speaker. Times and locations will vary each day. Visit triadculturalarts.org or call 336-757-8556.