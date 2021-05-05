Wise Man Brewing's Mother’s Day event includes handmade items and food trucks

ALL ABOUT MOM: The fifth annual Mother’s Day Market will be from noon to 5 p.m. May 9 in the parking lot of Wise Man Brewing at 826 Angelo Bos Ave. in Winston-Salem. The event will feature socially-distanced artists and makers selling all handmade items. Food trucks — Twin City Minis and Gusto! Latin Eatery — will be on site. Masks are required for the event.