Wise Man Brewing's Mother’s Day event includes handmade items and food trucks
Mother’s Day Market 2019 at Wise Man Brewing.

 Joshua Ling of Wise Man Brewing, provided

ALL ABOUT MOM: The fifth annual Mother’s Day Market will be from noon to 5 p.m. May 9 in the parking lot of Wise Man Brewing at 826 Angelo Bos Ave. in Winston-Salem. The event will feature socially-distanced artists and makers selling all handmade items. Food trucks — Twin City Minis and Gusto! Latin Eatery — will be on site. Masks are required for the event.

Mother's Day is fast approaching, so it might be time to figure out which gift you'd like to get for that special mom in your life. Source by: Stringr
