Work by Ashley Johnson showcased as SECCA's "Southern Idiom" exhibition series returns
Work by Ashley Johnson showcased as SECCA’s “Southern Idiom” exhibition series returns

"Mark Yourself Safe"

"From Baptisms" is an image from the "Mark Yourself Safe" photography series by Ashley Johnson.

SOLO PRESENTATION: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will resume its Southern Idiom series Jan. 16 with the opening of a new exhibition featuring the work of photographer and multidisciplinary creative Ashley Johnson. The exhibition will be available for view through Feb. 14 in SECCA’s Preview Gallery. It will feature work from Johnson’s "Mark Yourself Safe" photography series, exploring themes around black skin, perception, fear, curiosities and freedom. Works on view will be available for purchase. Admission to the exhibition is free, with a suggested $10 donation. SECCA is at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Johnson is a writer and a multidisciplinary creative entrepreneur who lives in Winston-Salem.

