Yadkin Arts Council announces 14 area grant winners

Yadkin Arts Council, which oversaw the Region #10 grantees for 2022’s Artist Support Grants, announces 14 grant winners who live in Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry or Yadkin County.
The Artist Support Grants were created to provide direct support to individual artists during and following the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative funds professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences.
Artists representing visual, craft, performing, traditional or interdisciplinary art forms were eligible. They had to demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. Each recipient received partial or full funding for new projects that take place between now and Dec. 31. Funding ranged from $500-$1400.
2022 Artist Support Grant Recipients:
Elizabeth Bray Boles (Rockingham): Build a portfolio of paintings featuring wedding receptions and venue portraits for clients who would like to memorialize special events.
Stephanie Carico (Stokes): Further career as a craft artist by purchasing a laser engraving and cutting machine to help explore new crafts and learn a new skill set.
Gail Craddock (Rockingham): Buy a Slabroller, Clay, Glaze, and a used Kiln to help with ceramic work.
Leslie Fesperman (Surry): Streamline rug weaving process with upgraded tools to help with time management as well as offer insight and research of the process to include in self-published books about hand weaving.
Kathyrn Gauldin (Rockingham): Create more complex weaving and textile art through the use of new software while also joining a professional textile guild to help grow as an artist through continued education.
James D. Mabe (Stokes): Buy supplies to build up a collection of works to exhibit and sell in order to become more established as an artist thus leading to a more stable financial status which will allow time to focus on being an author as well.
Grace Marcus (Rockingham): Build a dynamic author website to help publicize their new novel as well as to help cover expenses to fund a book tour in the Northeast for next summer.
Zachary Blake McCraw (Stokes): Develop art further through upgraded technology in order to grow as an artist and gain the ability to do larger scaled works.
Valerie Nieman (Rockingham): Help support promotion of new novel “In the Lonely Backwater” through personal appearances at libraries, schools, bookstores and festivals.
Bryan Rierson (Yadkin): Present a public gallery exhibit of large scale photographs from recent collection “Handmade—Portraits of an Artist’s Tools” featuring artisans and the tools they use for their craft.
Mary Ryan (Rockingham): Create a series of paintings featuring local buildings around Rockingham County and the Triad depicting them with imagined murals that can then be used in gallery shows, on art prints, and for career promotional material.
Allen Sirois (Rockingham): Hire and collaborate with a designer to revise their existing website with the goal of obtaining an agent or publisher for previously written and new novels.
Nicole Uzzell (Stokes): Create a mould and deckles for large-scale paper sculptures which will expand studio practice into a traveling and learning experience with on-the-go paper workshops.
Rashaun Wilson (Rockingham): Create paintings that display a timeline of portraits honoring iconic cultural figures to be displayed in conjunction with a video presentation of the production process and why each figure was chosen.