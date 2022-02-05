Yadkin Arts Council announces 14 area grant winners

Gail Craddock (Rockingham): Buy a Slabroller, Clay, Glaze, and a used Kiln to help with ceramic work.

Leslie Fesperman (Surry): Streamline rug weaving process with upgraded tools to help with time management as well as offer insight and research of the process to include in self-published books about hand weaving.

Kathyrn Gauldin (Rockingham): Create more complex weaving and textile art through the use of new software while also joining a professional textile guild to help grow as an artist through continued education.

James D. Mabe (Stokes): Buy supplies to build up a collection of works to exhibit and sell in order to become more established as an artist thus leading to a more stable financial status which will allow time to focus on being an author as well.

Grace Marcus (Rockingham): Build a dynamic author website to help publicize their new novel as well as to help cover expenses to fund a book tour in the Northeast for next summer.

Zachary Blake McCraw (Stokes): Develop art further through upgraded technology in order to grow as an artist and gain the ability to do larger scaled works.