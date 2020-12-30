Yadkin Arts Council Artist Member (Art-Me) Showcase to start Jan. 7

 Skip to main content
2020 REFLECTIONS: The Yadkin Arts Council will present an Artist Member (Art-Me) Showcase from Jan. 7 to Feb. 26 in Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. Gallery hours for socially distanced viewing are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This exhibit will showcase pieces that reflect the artist members’ experiences and emotions brought on during 2020. An opening reception will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 7 on Yadkin Arts Council and Cultural Center's Facebook page. The online event will be broadcasted from the Welborn Gallery. For more information, visit www.YadkinArts.org. An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.

