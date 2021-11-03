 Skip to main content
Yadkin Arts Council to present “Pushing Boundaries” by the Beecassos
QUILT SHOW: “Pushing Boundaries,” a show by the Beecassos, will be presented by the Yadkin Arts Council Nov. 4-Jan. 8 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. A free opening reception will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 5. The group is an award-winning, Triad-based art quilt collective that takes its name from Picasso, a master of stylist exploration to present their show. The Beecassos experiment with nontraditional ways of working with fabric, thread and related materials, focusing on art quilts, various types of fabric, digitized images and 3-D techniques. This show will include the works of Beecasso artists Pat Arndt, Vickie Clontz, Ellen Hart, Kathy Johnson, Nancy Lassister, Gail McNeill, Valerie Paterson, Joan Rutledge, Penny Sharp, Jenny Williams and Mary Jo Wimberly. Visit yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.

