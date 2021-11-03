QUILT SHOW: “Pushing Boundaries,” a show by the Beecassos, will be presented by the Yadkin Arts Council Nov. 4-Jan. 8 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. A free opening reception will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 5. The group is an award-winning, Triad-based art quilt collective that takes its name from Picasso, a master of stylist exploration to present their show. The Beecassos experiment with nontraditional ways of working with fabric, thread and related materials, focusing on art quilts, various types of fabric, digitized images and 3-D techniques. This show will include the works of Beecasso artists Pat Arndt, Vickie Clontz, Ellen Hart, Kathy Johnson, Nancy Lassister, Gail McNeill, Valerie Paterson, Joan Rutledge, Penny Sharp, Jenny Williams and Mary Jo Wimberly. Visit yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.
Yadkin Arts Council to present “Pushing Boundaries” by the Beecassos
Related to this story
Most Popular
ARTC Theatre will present “Evil Dead — the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. and midnight Oct. 30 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at 110 W. Seventh St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem.
The fourth Ardmore Art Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the historic Ardmore neighborhood in Winston-Salem.
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts returns to live indoor theater productions when it opens “Indecent” by Pulitzer Prize-winn…
Artworks Gallery and Forsyth County Department of Public Health collaborate on the Thousand Cranes Project
In a project aimed at bringing hope during these difficult times, Artworks Gallery and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health have tea…
From its home base on Indiana Avenue, Stained Glass Playhouse has run a similar track to other area theater companies in the ill-fated days si…
“I have something to tell you. This may be a little controversial. It may blow your minds, but I am, in fact, transgender," Annie Lowe tells audiences.
A high-end “hotel on the rails.” A mixed group of society folks and their attendants. Trapped by a snowstorm in Yugoslavia, a traveler is murd…
The musical, which is family friendly and appropriate for all ages, tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch and his struggle to fit in.
Truck & Treat BOOsted, Kaleideum’s annual Halloween fundraiser, will be 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Kaleideum North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road.
HALLOWEEN COMEDY: The Bunker Dogs of Winston-Salem will host a special Halloween improv comedy show at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Arts Council of W…