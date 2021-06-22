Yadkin Arts Council will host its 10th annual Juried Art Show at 5 p.m. July 1 at The Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

The reception is free and will feature wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres, an award ceremony and a meet-and-greet with the artists.

Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, was the juror for this exhibition. Affee’s ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures — along with his discerning eye and deep appreciation for artistic value — made him the right choice for this year's competition.

Awards will be given out on July 1 — First Place: $1250, Second Place: $850, 3rd Place: $500 and Honorable Mentions (6): $100 each.

An invitation to participate in the People's Choice award will be available on Facebook starting July 2 and will run through July 15. The results will be announced at 3 p.m. July 16.

Awards that will be presented through a Facebook survey include: People’s Choice 2-D: $150 and People’s Choice 3-D: $150.

The exhibit will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.