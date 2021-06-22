 Skip to main content
Yadkin Arts Council will host its 10th annual Juried Art Show
Yadkin Arts Council will host its 10th annual Juried Art Show

Yadkin Arts Council will host its 10th annual Juried Art Show at 5 p.m. July 1 at The Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

The reception is free and will feature wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres, an award ceremony and a meet-and-greet with the artists.

Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, was the juror for this exhibition. Affee’s ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures — along with his discerning eye and deep appreciation for artistic value — made him the right choice for this year's competition.

Awards will be given out on July 1 — First Place: $1250, Second Place: $850, 3rd Place: $500 and Honorable Mentions (6): $100 each.

An invitation to participate in the People's Choice award will be available on Facebook starting July 2 and will run through July 15. The results will be announced at 3 p.m. July 16.

Awards that will be presented through a Facebook survey include: People’s Choice 2-D: $150 and People’s Choice 3-D: $150.

The exhibit will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.

Visit yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.

