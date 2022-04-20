Arts briefs: "Calendar Girls", "Hamilton", Salem Academy and College alumnae art exhibit

Theater

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Calendar Girls” at Willingham Theatre, 226 E. Main St. Studio C, Yadkinville.

When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend, Chris, resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They persuade four fellow Women’s Institute members to pose nude with them for an “alternative” calendar. News of the women’s venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press descend on the small village. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie’s friendship is put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 22-23 and 3 p.m. April 24.

Tickets are $22 at yadkinarts.org or at the box office.

Exhibit

As part of its 250th anniversary celebration, Salem Academy and College is hosting an alumnae art exhibition at Elberson Fine Arts Center, 412 Rams Drive off East Salem Avenue in Winston-Salem.

The exhibition, which will run through April 24, is part of Elberson Fine Arts Center’s “A Year of Women” series and recognizes the artistic contributions of Salem alumnae and future alumnae.

The exhibition includes some rarely seen works from the archives of Salem’s Gramley Library representing Salem alumnae. A large selection of work will be on display and for sale during Salem’s Reunion Weekend on April 22 and 23.

“Salem’s alumnae art exhibition showcases many spectacular works, quite a few of which have not been on public display for years,” said Alice Sanders, Elberson Fine Arts Center gallery manager and professor of practice in graphic design.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Visit tinyurl.com/ 5cwy4yvd or salem.edu.

Seminar

Winston-Salem Writers will host a seminar on how to write a 10-minute play, led by local playwrights Nathan Ross Freeman and Grace Ellis, at 10 a.m. to noon April 23 at Authoring Action, 646 W. 6th St., Winston-Salem.

Participants will learn how to write and structure a 10-minute play. Freeman will also discuss how to secure rights to your work as you become a published and produced playwright.

Cost is a donation to Authoring Action. Space is limited. To register, email David Ratcliffe at deratcliffe@gmail.com.

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery is hosting “Jazz and Blues, Owens Daniels Photography” through April 30 at 564 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem.

Daniels is a photographer and visual artist based in Winston-Salem. His photographic career started at the U.S Army Photographic School of Cartography, learning the basics of photography and photo printing.

Daniels has spent the past few summers capturing the downtown music scene, including those performing on the streets. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit art works-gallery.org.

Theater

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “Out of Order” at 2 p.m. April 16-17 at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

The story begins when Willey tries to spend the evening at the Westminster Hotel with Jane Worthington, a secretary for the Opposition. But things don’t go as planned, starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel room’s sash window.

The play is 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission.

Tickets are $17.12-$33.17 with tax and fees at 336-725-4001 for box office information.

Recommended for ages 15 and up.

Broadway

The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform now through April 24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.

The show is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The show takes on culture, politics and education with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com.