Arts Briefs: Dog Days of Summer, Juneteenth, art exhibits

Juneteenth

Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host a Juneteenth Celebration featuring Gospel Music from Jamera McQueen-Smith and Matelyn Alicia from 5 to 8 p.m. June 19 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.

McQueen-Smith is a singer, songwriter and vocal coach based in Kernersville. She has worked with musicians such as Christopher Brinson and The Gospel Music Ministries. Alicia has over 30 years of experience as an entertainer, life coach and leader. She completed a Gospel European tour in 2018 and released her debut music project “God’s Butterfly LIVE!”

Art activities will be available. Lakeside Drinks, Mike & Mike’s Italian Ices, Wutyasay and Sliders Street Food food trucks will be on-site.

Dog event

The Dog Days of Summer will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 25 at Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem.

All ages of people and dogs are invited to the event, which will include meet-and-greets with foster dogs up for adoption, training tips and tricks, cutest dog competition, child-friendly activities and more.

New exhibit

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots,” a mid-career retrospective of the Diné (Navajo) photographer and community engagement artist, through Dec. 11 in the Main Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.

An opening reception with the artist will be from 5 to 8 p.m. June 16. The reception is free and open to the public, with a suggested $10 donation.

A prolific artist with a wide range of technical experience, Wilson presents an artistic vision that is experimental in technique and approach. His works use cutting-edge technologies alongside historical photographic processes, including augmented reality, drone photography and tintypes.

This exhibition showcases photography and sculpture from three significant bodies of work created over the past two decades, addressing topics such as environmental justice, institutional racism and indigenous futurism.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Theatre

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “The Sound of Music” by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse as part of its 87th season.

The musical will be at 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 22-25 and 2 p.m. June 25-26.

Tickets are $15-$27 at 336-725-4001 or ltofws.org.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

2:30 p.m. June 19: Juneteenth Gospel Superfest — Interfaith Celebration (gospel) hosted by the Juneteenth GSO Fest with support from Creative Greensboro at MUSEP at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. June 19: Carolina Soul Band (R&B, soul) at Arts Splash at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

6:30 p.m. June 24: Jessy J with Reggie Buie opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. June 25: Gooseberry Jam (roots, rock) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. June 25: The Bo Stevens (throwback country) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. June 26: The Greensboro Concert Band (traditional band/pops) at MUSEP at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. Food trucks Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

Pride March

Greensboro Pride will hold a Pride March to Remember at 6 p.m. June 28 starting outside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.

The event will commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City, which were the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.

Attendees can also participate in a silent march to Governmental Plaza, where the evening will commence with speakers and a candlelight vigil.

The Stonewall riots were a series of protests by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The riots took place in the early hours of June 28, 1969.

Greensboro Pride will donate $1 for every attendee to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts for youth in the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs showing their support of the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Visit greensboropride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Theater

Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Bright Star” with music, book and story by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell at James Fitzpatrick Auditorium, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 24-25 and 2 p.m. June 19, 26.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60 and older) and $13 for students at kltheatre.com.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Let There Be Light!” — A Stained Glass Exhibit by Michael Isley through June 24 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Light is the catalyst that brings stained glass to life. Any stained glass piece can be beautiful, but it takes on a different persona when light shines through its various colors, textures and shapes.

Isley and his husband of 22 years live in Winston Salem with their three rescue Maltese dogs. Originally from the Greensboro area, Isley found his affinity for stained glass in church windows locally, as well as churches and cathedrals in Western Europe and Havana, Cuba. He took classes at Winston-Salem’s Sawtooth School for Visual Art. He learned how to draw designs, choose glass colors and textures, along with cutting, grinding, soldering and the other steps required to create stained glass.

Isley also plays piano and organ and has sung in several choruses over the years. Gardening is another hobby.