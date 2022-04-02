Arts Briefs: "Hamilton" comes to Triad

Broadway

The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform from April 6 to April 24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.

The show is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The show takes on culture, politics and education with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com.

Concert

Pianist Barbara Lister-Sink, Salem College professor of piano, and Jonathan Blake Borton, staff accompanist, will celebrate the Steinway Piano Restoration Project in Shirley Recital Hall, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College at 7:30 p.m. April 8.

The performance will feature music for two pianos by Mozart, Milhaud, Bach, Chaminade and Piazzolla performed on the beloved 1938 Steinway concert grand and the newly restored 1952 Steinway.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Elberson Fine Arts Center and School of Music Facebook pages. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Masks are required.

Steam live at facebook.com/salemfineartscenter or facebook.com/SalemCollegeSOM.

Film screening

RiverRun International Film Festival will present the film “Try Harder!” at 7 p.m. April 5 alongside UNC-TV PBS North Carolina and as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program.

San Francisco’s Lowell High, one of the best public schools in the country, draws high achievers — nearly 70% Asian Americans — from across the city into a fiercely competitive universe. The camera follows seniors through the hallways and into classrooms as the pressure intensifies to impress admissions officers at elite universities with their report cards, test scores, and overall awesomeness. The students proudly own their identity as nerds and tell their stories with candor and humor despite the stress. The film asks: How do these kids define their identities outside of acceptance letters?

A moderated panel discussion focusing on the challenges faced by students in today’s high pressure academic landscape will be after the film. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and engage in the conversation via the virtual chat. The screening and discussion are both free, but registration is required by visiting riverrunfilm.com.

New play

Theatre Alliance will present “Sordid Lives” at Ihrie Theatre, 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.

The play is a black comedy about white trash. Written by Del Shores, the author of “Daddy’s Dyin’ (Who’s Got the Will?),” has written a comedy that was nominated for over 30 awards during its long run in Los Angeles. When Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her lover’s wooden legs in a motel room, chaos erupts in Winters, Texas.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. April 8-9 and 2 p.m. April 3 and 10

The play is two hours with one intermission.

Tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for seniors (62 and older) and students at 336-723-7777 or theatrealliance.ws/box_office.

Current COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. Check theatrealliance.ws for the latest rules in force.

Visit theatrealliance.ws.

Chelsea Clinton

As part of its 250th anniversary celebration, Salem Academy and College and Bookmarks will host author Chelsea Clinton in conversation with Salem President Summer McGee at 7 p.m. April 4 at Elberson Fine Arts Center on Salem’s campus 601 Church St. S in Winston-Salem.

Much of the April 4 event will focus on Clinton’s new book for young readers called “She Persisted in Science.” Published by Penguin Young Readers Group and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, “She Persisted in Science” was released on March 1.

The book shares the stories of women who became successful scientists and is part of Clinton’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling “She Persisted” series. Salem Academy and College is exclusively focused on developing tomorrow’s health leaders and change agents in STEAM fields and beyond.

“The conversation with her will be casual in format and promises to be highly informative about the importance of educating future generations of girls and women in the area of science,” said McGee.

In “She Persisted in Science,” Clinton writes, “Being a woman in science isn’t always easy. Sometimes women are told that their ideas aren’t smart enough, their research isn’t good enough — simply because they’re women. But that is not true. The world needs everyone’s scientific discoveries.”

The cost to attend the event is $25 at bookmarksnc.org/chelseaclinton and includes a copy of “She Persisted in Science.” Attendees can donate their books back to Bookmarks as part of its program to increase access to books for children in Winston-Salem.

Colored pencil exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council presents “The Fine Art of Colored Pencil” by the Colored Pencil Society of America (District Chapter 114 Raleigh-Durham) through April 29 at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

The group exhibit will highlight the beautiful and versatile medium of colored pencil.

Founded in 1990 by Vera Curnow, the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA) is a nonprofit representing almost 2,000 members worldwide who work with colored pencils.

Artwork needed

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is looking for art to feature from N.C. and southern Virginia artists, including two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media and three-dimensional sculpture for inside and outside.

The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA for one year. An agreed-upon fee will be paid for installation time.

Visit flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour to see current artwork on display or flyfrompti.com/2022-call-to-artists for art submission details.