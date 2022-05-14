Arts Briefs: Music festivals, concerts and a wine festival

Festival

Fiddle & Bow Society and Reynolda will present the Fiddle & Bow 40+1 Anniversary Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. May 22 on the lawn at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

Performers will include singer/songwriter Martha Bassett, traditional Irish performers Beirt le Cheile and Friends, acoustic blues artist Doug MacLeod and sacred steel artist DaShawn Hickman.

Food trucks will be on-site.

Tickets are $20 or $18 for members of Fiddle & Bow and Reynolda at fiddleandbow.org/events. Children younger than 12 are free.

Concerts

Classic Country Concert Series will be at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem.

The schedule is:

7:30 p.m. May 19: Rodney Atkins (rodneyatkins.com)

7:30 p.m. May 20: Ricky Skaggs (rickyskaggs.com)

7:30 p.m. June 17: Aaron Tippin (aarontippin.com), Sammy Kershaw (sammykershaw.com), Collin Raye (collinraye.com)

7:30 p.m. July 15: Wynonna Judd with the Big Noise (wynonna.com)

7:30 p.m. Aug. 26: Little Texas (littletexasonline.com) with Crawford and Power (crawfordand power.com)

Tickets are $20-$25 at ticket master.com. Parking is $10.

Brass band

N.C. Brass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, Winston-Salem.

The band will celebrate the American Old West with music from Western movies and TV shows.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students at ncbrassband.org/schedule.html.

Concert

Kenny G will perform with Greensboro Symphony at 8 p.m. May 21 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The Grammy Award-winning saxophonist will perform “Havana,” “Forever in Love,” “Heart and Soul,” “Silhouette” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

Tickets are $35-$80 at ticket mastercom.

Book launch

Peter Venable, a local poet and member of Winston Salem Writers, will host launch for his book of poetry, “Jesus Through A Poet’s Lens: A Fresh Perspective Into His Life and Impact.”

The event will be from 3 to 4 p.m. May 22 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

Fifty percent of proceeds will be donated to Maple Springs Missions.

Beverages and snacks will be provided.

Wine festival

Yadkin Valley Wine Festival will be from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. May 21 at Elkin Municipal Park, 399 North Carolina 268 W, Elkin.

The event will feature locally made wine from 18 Yadkin Valley wineries, beach music and a family-friendly afternoon.

Guests should bring blankets and chairs.

DJ Ronny Lane will provide music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Castaways will perform beach, soul and rock music from 1 to 5 p.m.

Food vendors will be on-site.

Tickets are $22 in advance at 336-526-1111 or yvwf.com or $30 at the gate. Non-tasting tickets for those 16 and older are $5. Children younger than 16 are free. Parking is $5.

Theater

Stained Glass Playhouse will present Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor” at 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem.

World-renowned tenor Tito Merelli has signed on to sing the role of Canio in Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” for one night only at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. But through a series of mishaps, he is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. Believing him dead and desperate to salvage the evening, general manager Henry Saunders persuades his assistant Max to get into Merelli’s costume and fool the audience. He succeeds admirably but soon the real Merelli comes to, dons his spare costume and is ready to perform.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers and $12 for students at 336-499-1010 or ci.ovationtix.com/35433.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. May 20-21 and 3 p.m. May 15, 22.

Art exhibit

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the interactive exhibition “Mediums in Motion” — a dynamic and captivating exhibition featuring local artist and designer Affee Vickers through June 11 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St, Winston-Salem.

After a longstanding career in fabrication, construction and music, Vickers founded Affee’s Art Design in 1990. He uses his creative ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, oil, stainless steel, titanium and abstract art. “Mediums in Motion,” is a culmination of Vickers’ passion for seeing art in all aspects of life.

“As a self-taught artist, I have honed my craft through life experience and creative expression of the world around me,” said Vickers.







Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Let There Be Light!” — A Stained Glass Exhibit by Michael Isley through June 24 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Light is the catalyst that brings stained glass to life. Any stained glass piece can be beautiful, but it takes on a different persona when light shines through its various colors, textures and shapes.

Isley and his husband of 22 years live in Winston Salem with their three rescue Maltese dogs. Originally from the Greensboro area, Isley found his affinity for stained glass in church windows locally, as well as churches and cathedrals in Western Europe and Havana, Cuba. He took classes at Winston-Salem’s Sawtooth School for Visual Art. He learned how to draw designs, choose glass colors and textures, along with cutting, grinding, soldering and the other steps required to create stained glass.

Isley also plays piano and organ and has sung in several choruses over the years. Gardening is another hobby.

Film festival

Aperture Cinemas and MUSE Winston-Salem will present Street Food Cinema, a free summer film series at 226 S. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem.

Local food popups will have food to go with the theme of the film.

Order dinners for $20 at aperturecinema.com/a-mobile.

Bring blankets or chairs.

7 p.m. May 21: “The Lunchbox” (2013). Food by Spice Chats with a vegetarian meal of samosa, salad, aloo chole curry chapathi, jeera rice and gulab jamun or a non-vegetarian meal of Chicken 65, butter chicken, chapathi, jeera rice and gulab jamu

7 p.m. June 25: “Tampopo” (1985). Food by Bootleg Ramen with Tabo’s Revenge (vegetarian) with smoked tofu, braised dandelion greens, mushroom, kombu, sliced scallion, soy egg; or Ggangster in White with sancho-infused sausage, narutomaki, mushroom, kombu, sliced scallion and soy egg

7 p.m. July 30: “Metro Manila” (2013). Food by Kuya Bear Food with a vegetarian meal of pancit with rice, vegetarian lumpia and a drink; or a non-vegetarian meal of chicken Pancit with rice, BBQ skewer, lumpia (with meat filling) and drink

7 p.m. Aug. 27: “Like Water for Chocolate” (1992). Food by Heavy Nopal (menu TBA).