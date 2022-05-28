Arts Briefs: Music that pops — and more

Symphony

Winston-Salem Symphony has announced its 2022-23 concert season.

As the symphony looks for a new conductor, the concert series will serve as a tryout for the six finalist candidates. Each finalist will conduct two Classic Series concerts.

The finalists are: Andrew Grams, Paul Haas, Vladimir Kulenovic, Stilian Kirov, Vinay Parameswaran and Michelle Merrill.

Classics Series

The Classics Series programs will be held in Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. Here’s the schedule:

7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 3 p.m. Sept. 18: “Mendelssohn’s Muse,” Andrew Grams, conductor and Simone Porter, violin. Sergei Rachmaninoff – Symphony No. 3, 1st movement; Felix Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto; and Modest Mussorgsky – “Pictures at an Exhibition” (arr. Ravel).

7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and 3 p.m. Oct. 9: “Still Points and Turning Worlds,” Paul Haas, conductor, and Awadagin Pratt, piano. Ludwig van Beethoven – “Coriolan” Overture; Jessie Montgomery – “Rounds,” for piano and strings; and Sergei Prokofiev – Symphony No. 5

7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 3 p.m. Nov. 13: “Concerto (R)Evolution,” Vladimir Kulenovic, conductor, and Julian Schwarz, cello. Florence Price – Concert Overture #, Joseph Haydn – Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major and Béla Bartók – Concerto for Orchestra.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 3 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023: “Innovators and Legends,” Stilian Kirov, conductor, and Terrence Wilson, piano. Ruth Crawford Seeger – Andante for Strings, Ludwig van Beethoven – Piano Concerto No. 1 and Sergei Rachmaninoff – Symphony No. 2.

7:30 p.m. March 4 and 3 p.m. March 5: “Music from the Homelands,” Vinay Parameswaran, conductor, and Lara St. John, violin. Jean Sibelius – Finlandia, Antonín Dvořák – Violin Concerto and Witold Lutoslawski – Concerto for Orchestra.

7:30 p.m. May 20 and 3 p.m. May 21: “Of Feasts and Gods,” Michelle Merrill, conductor, and Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus. Gustav Holst – The Planets and William Walton – Belshazzar’s Feast.

Music That Pops Series

The Music That Pops Series programs will be held in Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Here’s the schedule:

7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 3 p.m. Nov. 27: “A Carolina Christmas with Cirque!” Karen Ní Bhroin, conductor, and Cirque de la Symphonie, guest artists. Cirque’s aerial acrobats perform stunning death-defying routines above the Symphony.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 4: “In the Air Tonight: Symphonic Genesis and Phil Collins. Stuart Chafetz is the conductor. Show highlights include “Follow You Follow Me,” “Abacab,” “I Missed Again,” “Turn It On Again,” “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Two Hearts,” and the iconic “In the Air Tonight.”

7:30 p.m. April 15: “R.E.M Explored with Mike Mills and Robert McDuffie.” R.E.M. founding member Mike Mills joins the Winston-Salem Symphony for a symphonic evening exploring the music of the indie-turned-mega-rock band R.E.M. The concert will also feature the Concerto for Rock Band, Violin and String Orchestra, which Mills composed for violinist and longtime friend Robert McDuffie.

7:30 p.m. May 8: “The Music of Star Wars,” an evening of music by legendary composer John Williams. The concert will feature music from all three Star Wars trilogies.

Concert

West End Mambo will kick off the Summer Parks Concert Series at 5 p.m. June 5 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.

Food and beverages from local vendors and food trucks will be available for purchase. In addition, community members and arts organizations will have booths at the parks, and all six concerts will include free arts activities for children sponsored by Publix Charities.

The concerts and parking are free.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. No outside alcohol is permitted.

The series is a collaborative presentation by Forsyth County government and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership and support of Forsyth County that enables us to offer these concerts to our entire community,” Chase Law, president and chief executive of the Arts Council, said in a press release. “This family-friendly concert series offers something for everyone. We are certain that this year will be our best year yet!”

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Concerts will start at 5 p.m.

Musical

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present “Cabaret” at 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.

Decadent nightlife meets dangerous times at Berlin’s alluring Kit Kat Klub in the classic Broadway musical. Cliff Bradshaw, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, falls in love with cabaret singer Sally Bowles. Their romance sizzles amid the back-room culture of the cabaret and the tumultuous atmosphere of pre-Nazi Germany.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. June 3-4, and 2 p.m. May 29 and June 5.

Tickets are $19-$21 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office.

Visit theatrealliance.ws.

Concerts

Salem Band continues its 250th anniversary season with a summer concert series at Salem Square, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.

Concerts will be:

7:30 p.m. June 18: Combined concert with Bethlehem, Pa., Municipal Band

7:30 p.m. July 4: “Stars & Stripes” with Winston-Salem Pops Chorus. Pre-concert music will be at 6:45. (rain date July 5

7:30 p.m. July 19: “Trombone Mania!” with commissioned composition, trombone soloist Erik Salzwedel and Community Trombone Ensemble. Pre-concert music will be at 6:45. (rain date July 22)

7:30 p.m. Aug. 9: Salem Band Alumni Concert with vocalist Mignon Dobbins (rain date Aug. 12)

Concerts are free. Bring chairs or blankets. Food vendors will be on-site.

Open house

The official launch of Culture, a studio/gallery space will be noon to 7 p.m. June 4 at Liberty Plaza Building, 102 W. Third St. No. 470 in downtown Winston-Salem.

A show of work from local photographers will be on display. The event will also feature spoken word poetry and refreshments by Admission is free.

Event

Triple S Productions will present Triad Live at 4 p.m. June 4 at PGBC Family Life Center & Corporate Office, 4633 Grove Garden Drive, Winston-Salem.

The event will include comedy, music and food.

Performers will be Carlos BigLos Massey, Chris Mound and DJ Triple S.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for reserved seating at eventbrite.com, search “Triad Live.”

Art exhibit

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the interactive exhibition “Mediums in Motion” — a dynamic and captivating exhibition featuring local artist and designer Affee Vickers through June 11 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St, Winston-Salem.

After a longstanding career in fabrication, construction and music, Vickers founded Affee’s Art Design in 1990. He uses his creative ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, oil, stainless steel, titanium and abstract art. “Mediums in Motion,” is a culmination of Vickers’ passion for seeing art in all aspects of life.

“As a self-taught artist, I have honed my craft through life experience and creative expression of the world around me,” said Vickers.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Let There Be Light!” — A Stained Glass Exhibit by Michael Isley through June 24 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Light is the catalyst that brings stained glass to life. Any stained glass piece can be beautiful, but it takes on a different persona when light shines through its various colors, textures and shapes.

Isley and his husband of 22 years live in Winston Salem with their three rescue Maltese dogs. Originally from the Greensboro area, Isley found his affinity for stained glass in church windows locally, as well as churches and cathedrals in Western Europe and Havana, Cuba. He took classes at Winston-Salem’s Sawtooth School for Visual Art. He learned how to draw designs, choose glass colors and textures, along with cutting, grinding, soldering and the other steps required to create stained glass.

Isley also plays piano and organ and has sung in several choruses over the years. Gardening is another hobby.