Arts briefs: New art at Reynolda, Artworks for February

New art
Reynolda House Museum of American Art has announced that Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Baker of Winston-Salem have offered the Museum a portrait of Mrs. Augustus Hemenway by acclaimed portrait artist John Singer Sargent and an untitled drawing by Minnie Evans, a self-taught African American artist from North Carolina.
Sargent’s portrait of Harriet Hemenway will join another painting by the artist at Reynolda. His portrait of the Marchesa Laura Spinola Núñez del Castillo from 1903 is on long-term loan from Museum founder Barbara Babcock Millhouse.
The works will be on view in the library of the historic house beginning Feb. 15.
Reynolda House is at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The museum will open to the public on Feb. 1 with a new season of programs and exhibitions, including “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite.”
Go to reynolda.org.
New exhibit
“Not Untitled” is a new series of artwork by Chris Flory that will run from Jan. 30-Feb. 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
Flory’s work falls into an ambiguous space — they are semi-representational, depicting things that are not real and yet not entirely abstract.
A native of Philadelphia, Flory earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from Philadelphia College of Art and a Master of Fine Arts from UNC-Greensboro. Flory has been a member of Artworks Gallery since 1993. She lives in Winston-Salem with her husband and their two feline friends.
The exhibits are free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
New play
Stained Glass Playhouse will present Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” at 4401 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem.
Directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier and starring Debra Hanson, Drew Baker, Sandy Scott, Chris Swaim, Peggie Kaan Dull, Bob Montle, Annabelle Baker, and Brian Joyce, “Plaza Suite” is a 3-act romantic comedy, with each act featuring a different couple that successively occupy the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 3 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20.
Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors (60 and older) and teachers, and $12 for teachers at stainedglassplayhouse.org or 336-499-1010.
For more information, go to stainedglassplayhouse.org/plaza-suite.
New exhibit
“Art From the Heart” is a new group exhibition by gallery members that will run from Jan. 30-Feb. 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The exhibit is an all-members show of handmade work that celebrates February — the month that reminds of romance. The works feature mediums including gelatin prints, photography, painting, ceramics and more.
The exhibits are free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Art exhibit
The Yadkin Arts Council will start the new year with its artist member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter.” The exhibition will be on display through March 4 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This show will kick off a year of rotating gallery exhibits, featuring a variety of mediums, themes and artists. The theme of “The Colors of Winter” is inspired by the artists’ memories and the emotions the winter season evokes, as well as the colors associated with these reflections.
An artist member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
For more about becoming an artist member, visit www.yadkinarts.org/artist- memberships, email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.