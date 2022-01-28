Arts briefs: New art at Reynolda, Artworks for February

For more information, go to stainedglassplayhouse.org/plaza-suite.

New exhibit

“Art From the Heart” is a new group exhibition by gallery members that will run from Jan. 30-Feb. 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.

The exhibit is an all-members show of handmade work that celebrates February — the month that reminds of romance. The works feature mediums including gelatin prints, photography, painting, ceramics and more.

The exhibits are free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Art exhibit

The Yadkin Arts Council will start the new year with its artist member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter.” The exhibition will be on display through March 4 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.