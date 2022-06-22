Arts Briefs: New exhibit by Seth Moskowitz and Mona Wu

New exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present a new exhibit, "Organic Impressions," from June 26 to July 30 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, featuring work by Seth Moskowitz and Mona Wu.

The exhibit will be part of the next Gallery Hop from 7 to 9 p.m. July 1.

An artist reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 10.

Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artwork that rarely resembles photography or the images that they incorporate. He describes the creation of his work as “an escape from the verbal cacophony of the workaday world — a way to enter a peaceful, magical place that is literally, beyond words.” His artwork focuses on nature and nudes and combinations of both.

A native of China, Mona Wu immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She studied Chinese painting and calligraphy in Hong Kong then received her bachelor of arts in art history from Salem College in 1996. She also studied Printmaking at Wake Forest University from 1997-2014. Wu has taught classes and workshops in Chinese art and Printmaking at Salem Community College, Reynolda House of American Art and Sawtooth School of Visual Art. Wu presents a series of monotype prints featuring fall and winter foliage in their natural forms but have been transformed into an expressive collage work by manipulations in the printing process.

This exhibition is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Call 336-723-5890 or visit Artworks-Gallery.org.

Concert film

The inaugural Summer Shindihg concert series at the Ramkat on June 18, 2021 was kicked off with a concert by the Vagabond Saints’ Society and was filmed by local filmmaker Carissa Joines.

The resulting documentary film “Spill It All Over the Stage” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.

The film takes viewers onstage with VSS for their now legendary return to live performances with their Tribute to the Rolling Stones.

The outdoor concert came just as COVID-19 restrictions were beginning to lift. In that context, the performance became more than just another VSS show. It became an outpouring of joy and emotion as the Winston-Salem music community came together for the first time in almost two years.

The 90-minute concert film features the core VSS band — Doug Davis, Jerry Chapman, Randall Johnson and Aaron Burkey, as well as many other singers and musicians from the Winston-Salem area.

Dog event

The Dog Days of Summer will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 25 at Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem.

All ages of people and dogs are invited to the event, which will include meet-and-greets with foster dogs up for adoption, training tips and tricks, cutest dog competition, child-friendly activities and more.

New exhibit

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots,” a mid-career retrospective of the Diné (Navajo) photographer and community engagement artist, through Dec. 11 in the Main Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.

A prolific artist with a wide range of technical experience, Wilson presents an artistic vision that is experimental in technique and approach. His works use cutting-edge technologies alongside historical photographic processes, including augmented reality, drone photography and tintypes.

This exhibition showcases photography and sculpture from three significant bodies of work created over the past two decades, addressing topics such as environmental justice, institutional racism and indigenous futurism.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Theatre

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “The Sound of Music” by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse as part of its 87th season.

The musical will be at 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 23-25 and 2 p.m. June 25-26.

Tickets are $15-$27 at 336-725-4001 or ltofws.org.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

6:30 p.m. June 24: Jessy J with Reggie Buie opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. June 25: Gooseberry Jam (roots, rock) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. June 25: The Bo Stevens (throwback country) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 2: Drew Foust (roots, rock, soul) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 2: Smitty & the Jumpstarters (swing rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

Pride March

Greensboro Pride will hold a Pride March to Remember at 6 p.m. June 28 starting outside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.

The event will commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City, which were the catalyst for the modern gay-rights movement.

Attendees can also participate in a silent march to Governmental Plaza, where the evening will commence with speakers and a candlelight vigil.

The Stonewall riots were a series of protests by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The riots took place in the early hours of June 28, 1969.

Greensboro Pride will donate $1 for every attendee to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts for youth in the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs showing their support of the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Visit greensboropride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Theater

Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Bright Star” with music, book and story by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell at James Fitzpatrick Auditorium, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 24-25 and 2 p.m. June 26.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60 and older) and $13 for students at kltheatre.com.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Let There Be Light!” — A Stained Glass Exhibit by Michael Isley through June 24 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Light is the catalyst that brings stained glass to life. Any stained glass piece can be beautiful, but it takes on a different persona when light shines through its various colors, textures and shapes. Isley and his husband of 22 years live in Winston Salem with their three rescue Maltese dogs. Originally from the Greensboro area, Isley found his affinity for stained glass in church windows locally, as well as churches and cathedrals in Western Europe and Havana, Cuba.

He took classes at Winston-Salem’s Sawtooth School for Visual Art. He learned how to draw designs, choose glass colors and textures, along with cutting, grinding, soldering and the other steps required to create stained glass.

Isley also plays piano and organ and has sung in several choruses over the years. Gardening is another hobby.