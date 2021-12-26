Arts Briefs: New Year's Eve events

This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.

A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.

Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.

The exhibition will also include works by Robert King, highlighting paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. King lives in Winston-Salem and completed his Ph.D. in cultural studies/education at UNCG. His artistic process is the dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature.

— Staff Reports