Arts Briefs: New Year's Eve events

NYE concert
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle will perform at 9 p.m. at Earl’s WS at 121 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem as part of Cheers to the New Year.
Tickets are $20 at tinyurl.com/4sruaw53.
Visit earlsws.com.
NYE events
Other area New Year’s Eve events include:
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 31: Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Crafts, music, dance party, confetti, balloon drop. $5. north.kaleideum.org.
7 p.m. Dec. 31: New Years Eve Party! at The Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville, 308 E. Mountain St, Kernersville. Drinks, dinner, music in covered Beer Garden. facebook.com/TBKKernersville.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: NYE with Big Daddy Mojo at Old Nick’s Pub Arcadia, 206 Millers Creek Drive, Winston-Salem.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party with The Stone Parker Band at Double D Burnout Saloon, 1408 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. Music by The Stone Parker Band. Call 336-992-1250.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: NYE Celebration at Hotel Indigo Winston-Salem Downtown, 104 W. Fourth St, Winston-Salem. DJ RIchard Brewer. Champagne toast at midnight. Raffle prizes. Hotel packages available.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with The Plaids at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. $30-$40 at theramkat.com. COVID-19 precautions in effect. theramkat.com.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: Break Time Billiards Sports, 420 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem. Music by Matt Dylan and the Honky Tonk Outlaws. facebook.com/BreakTimeBilliard.
10 p.m. Dec. 31: Ringing in 2022 at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Music, live entertainment, karaoke, midnight toast, party favors. Dress to impress. Tickets $30 at ARTCTheatre.com.
10 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party at DB’s Bar and Grill, 4005 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem.
10 p.m. Dec. 31: New Years! at CB’s Tavern, 3870 Bethania Station Road, Winston-Salem. $20. facebook.com/cbtavern.
Through Jan. 1: Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly with the exception of Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home.
Art event
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. Winston-Salem.
This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.
A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.
The exhibition will also include works by Robert King, highlighting paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. King lives in Winston-Salem and completed his Ph.D. in cultural studies/education at UNCG. His artistic process is the dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature.
Visit intothearts.org.
— Staff Reports