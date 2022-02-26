Arts briefs: Parapalooza, Artfolios and Branford Marsalis

Marsalis will perform a saxophone concerto by composer John Adams. “Composer John Adams just celebrated his 75th birthday earlier this month, and his concerto will put any saxophonist through their paces, even Branford Marsalis,” said symphony president and CEO Merritt Vale.

Tickets begin at $25 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

Guests must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test. Masks are required.

For more, visit wssymphony.org/covid19.

Competition

Flying South, the annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry from March 1 through May 31.

$2,000 in prizes will be awarded. Best in Category winners will be published and will receive $500 each. One of the three winners will receive the Winston-Salem Writers’ President’s Favorite award and will win an additional $500. All entries will be considered for publication.

For complete rules and submission details, go to www.wswriters.org/flying-south. Winners will be announced on or around July 1.