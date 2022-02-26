Arts briefs: Parapalooza, Artfolios and Branford Marsalis

Author event
The 10th annual Movable Feast and Parapalooza will be Feb. 27. The Saturday Evening Parapalooza will be at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre inside Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Authors will read from their books and will sign books. Tickets are $45. The Sunday Afternoon Movable Feast will be at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre. Each author will visit each of 10 tables for 10 minutes. A book signing will follow. Tickets are $45.
Tickets are available at bookmarksnc.org/MovableFeast22. Find a list of authors and books at bookmarksnc.org/MovableFeast22.
Art show
Artfolios will be part of Gaia! March 2022’s group show 45 Miller St. in Winston-Salem.
The show will feature work by Emily Clare, Kimberly Varnadoe, Pat Spainhour and Sharon Hardin.
The show opens March 1. A reception will be 4-6 p.m. March 3.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Clare says she draws from a lifelong fascination with natures landforms and plant life.
Varnadoe works with experimental photography and a variety of printmaking techniques, often combining the processes. Spainhour, who has an interest in encaustic painting, creates work based on a study into the nature found in her environment, textures and color relationships.
Hardin has worked with watercolor for the past three decades.
See and buy works from “Gaia Collections” at www.artfolios.shop.
Exhibit
A new exhibit called “Transitioning” will run Feb. 27 through March 26 at Artworks Gallery at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The display will feature work by Alix Hitchcock and Lea Lackey-Zachmann. Hitchcock, who is exhibiting work on paper using hand-pulled prints made into collages and abstract paintings on paper, is interested in the symbolism of humans struggling with their place in the natural world. Lea Lackey-Zachmann, who is exhibiting paintings, prints and drawings, shows a mixture of past thoughts and a beginning of new ideas for discovery and growth in her work — Transitioning.
An opening reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 6.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Call 336-723-5890 or go to www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
Concert
Winston-Salem Symphony will present a Classics Concert Series featuring legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis at 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 3 p.m. March 6 at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston- Salem.
Marsalis will perform a saxophone concerto by composer John Adams. “Composer John Adams just celebrated his 75th birthday earlier this month, and his concerto will put any saxophonist through their paces, even Branford Marsalis,” said symphony president and CEO Merritt Vale.
Tickets begin at $25 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.
Guests must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test. Masks are required.
For more, visit wssymphony.org/covid19.
Competition
Flying South, the annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry from March 1 through May 31.
$2,000 in prizes will be awarded. Best in Category winners will be published and will receive $500 each. One of the three winners will receive the Winston-Salem Writers’ President’s Favorite award and will win an additional $500. All entries will be considered for publication.
For complete rules and submission details, go to www.wswriters.org/flying-south. Winners will be announced on or around July 1.
Founded in 2005, Winston-Salem Writers create fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry. They offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mike nights, contests and writers’ nights out for beginning writers and published authors.
Visit www.wswriters.org.
Podcast
Rhiannon Giddens will participate in “Carolina Calling: A Music & History Podcast” on Feb. 28. The host of the podcast is David Menconi, a writer and longtime North Carolinian.
The “Carolina Calling” podcast explores the history of North Carolina, as told through its music and the musicians who made it. From Asheville to Wilmington, the show dives into the cities and regions that have cultivated decades of diverse talent, including Blind Boy Fuller, Steep Canyon Rangers, Bob Moog, James Taylor and Rhiannon Giddens.
The podcast is in conjunction with Come Hear North Carolina and The Bluegrass Situation.
Visit hyperurl.co/carolinacalling.
Musical
The musical Disney’s “The Lion King” will be at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 1-3; 8 p.m. March 4-5; 1 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 6; 2 p.m. March 5; 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 6.
Tickets start at $29 plus tax and fees. Limited seats available at ticketmaster.com. Check TangerCenter.com for any new seat openings.
“The Lion King” is recommended for ages 6 and older. Masks are required.
Visit tangercenter.com.