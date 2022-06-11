Arts Briefs: Piedmont Pops in the Pit June 12 at Incendiary Brewery

Concert

Piedmont Wind Symphony Music will present Piedmont Pops in the Pit at 7:30 p.m. June 12 at Incendiary Brewery in The Coal Pit at 486 N Patterson Ave., Winston Salem.

The music will include favorites from the big and small screens. Music trivia is also planned.

Picnic tables and some chairs are available, but guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Admission is free.

Pottery

Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present the Not Quite Perfect Pottery sale from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 16 at Davis Gallery at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

The event will feature hundreds of fun and functional handmade ceramic objects at deeply discounted prices. Admission is free. Proceeds from sales will help support Sawtooth programming as it enters its 77th year of providing high-quality craft and visual art instruction.

“More than 250 artists and craftspeople have donated their perfectly imperfect pieces for this sale, including professional artists, staff, instructors and students,” said Seth Charles, Ceramics Department Director at Sawtooth. “So, what makes them not quite perfect? Some are experiments, some didn’t turn out exactly how the artist intended, some may have some minor flaws, and others may be pieces that are perfect, and potters have donated to our fundraising sale.”

Call 336-723-7395 or visit sawtooth.org .

Theatre

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “The Sound of Music” by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse as part of its 87th season.

The musical will be at 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 16-18, 22-25 and 2 p.m. June 18, 25-26.

Tickets are $15-$27 at 336-725-4001 or ltofws.org.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

6 p.m. June 12: The Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical/pops) at MUSEP at Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive. Food trucks: Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

11:30 a.m. June 17: (Juneteenth) Debbie the Artist (acoustic soul) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. June 17: Joy Band (Americana, jazz, indie, folk) with Zeko’s-2-Go (pitas, Phillysteaks, chicken, vegetarian options) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. June 18: (Juneteenth) Gregory Amos (soul, inspirational) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

6 p.m. June 18: Special Occasion Band (variety) with Pearl’s Kitchen Food Truck and Kona Ice at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. summerfieldnc.gov.

2:30 p.m. June 19: Juneteenth Gospel Superfest — Interfaith Celebration (gospel) hosted by the Juneteenth GSO Fest with support from Creative Greensboro at MUSEP at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. June 19: Carolina Soul Band (R&B, soul) at Arts Splash at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Let There Be Light!” — A Stained Glass Exhibit by Michael Isley through June 24 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Light is the catalyst that brings stained glass to life. Any stained glass piece can be beautiful, but it takes on a different persona when light shines through its various colors, textures and shapes.

Isley and his husband of 22 years live in Winston Salem with their three rescue Maltese dogs. Originally from the Greensboro area, Isley found his affinity for stained glass in church windows locally, as well as churches and cathedrals in Western Europe and Havana, Cuba. He took classes at Winston-Salem’s Sawtooth School for Visual Art. He learned how to draw designs, choose glass colors and textures, along with cutting, grinding, soldering and the other steps required to create stained glass.

Isley also plays piano and organ and has sung in several choruses over the years. Gardening is another hobby.