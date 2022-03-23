Arts Briefs: Salem Academy and College and Bookmarks will host author Chelsea Clinton

Book event

As part of its 250th anniversary celebration, Salem Academy and College and Bookmarks will host author Chelsea Clinton in conversation with Salem President Summer McGee at 7 p.m. April 4 at Elberson Fine Arts Center on Salem’s campus 601 Church St. S in Winston-Salem.

Much of the April 4 event will focus on Clinton’s new book for young readers called “She Persisted in Science.” Published by Penguin Young Readers Group and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, “She Persisted in Science” was released on March 1.

The book shares the stories of women who became successful scientists and is part of Clinton’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling “She Persisted” series. Salem Academy and College is exclusively focused on developing tomorrow’s health leaders and change agents in STEAM fields and beyond.

“The conversation with her will be casual in format and promises to be highly informative about the importance of educating future generations of girls and women in the area of science,” said McGee.

In “She Persisted in Science,” Clinton writes, “Being a woman in science isn’t always easy. Sometimes women are told that their ideas aren’t smart enough, their research isn’t good enough — simply because they’re women. But that is not true. The world needs everyone’s scientific discoveries.”

The cost to attend the event is $25 at bookmarksnc.org/chelseaclinton and includes a copy of “She Persisted in Science.” Attendees can donate their books back to Bookmarks as part of its program to increase access to books for children in Winston-Salem.

‘Cinderella’

Professional dancer Jessica Fry McAlister had longed to dance the role of “Cinderella.” But being a brunette who stands just over 5-foot-3, McAlister didn’t look like the traditional Cinderella. But now she has her chance.

Greensboro Ballet will present “Cinderella” with McAlister in the titular role at 5 p.m. March 26 and 3 p.m. March 27 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Tickets are $20-$40 with a $5 discount for children, students, seniors and the military at 336-333-2605 or carolinatheatre.com.

Masks are recommended but not required. Social distancing is encouraged.

Cinderella’s Ball, a gala for adults to benefit the Greensboro Ballet will be at 7 p.m. March 26 at Renaissance Room at Carolina Theatre. Donor admission is $60 per ticket or $100 per couple at greensboroballet.org.

Exhibit

The art exhibition “A Joy Forever: Asian Brush Paintings” by artist and art historian Barbara Rizza Mellin will be on display through March 30 at Forsyth Central Library, Second Floor Art Gallery at 660 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem.

Taking its title from a John Keats’ line of poetry, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever,” this exhibit features 23 works created in a modern interpretation of an ancient Chinese technique.“What I love about Asian brush painting is the simple elegance of the natural subjects, plus the real and apparent spontaneity of the process,” Mellin explains.

She creates each image at one sitting, with no preliminary drawing. The idea is to capture the natural essence of the flowers rather than a detailed botanical copy. She uses water color painting and calligraphic line drawing with bamboo brushes. Mellin is a member of Artworks Gallery and national, international and local arts organizations.

Exhibit

A new exhibit called “Transitioning” will run through March 26 at Artworks Gallery at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem.

The display will feature work by Alix Hitchcock and Lea Lackey-Zachmann. Hitchcock, who is exhibiting work on paper using hand-pulled prints made into collages and abstract paintings on paper, is interested in the symbolism of humans struggling with their place in the natural world. Lea Lackey-Zachmann, who is exhibiting paintings, prints and drawings, shows a mixture of past thoughts and a beginning of new ideas for discovery and growth in her work — Transitioning.

An opening reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 6.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Call 336-723-5890 or go to www.Artworks-Gallery.org.

Artwork needed

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is looking for art to feature from N.C. and southern Virginia artists, including two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media and three-dimensional sculpture for inside and outside.

The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA for one year. An agreed-upon fee will be paid for installation time.

Visit flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour to see current artwork on display or flyfrompti.com/2022-call-to-artists for art submission details.