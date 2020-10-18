Arts briefs: Upcoming events in Winston-Salem

Tickets are $25 at www.theatrealliance.ws or 336-723-7777.

Art exhibit

A new exhibit— “As I See It: Art Through the Lenses of Three Generations” — is on display through the end of October at the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council at 500 N. Main St., Danbury.

The exhibit features Fran Speight, Kristen Maready and Sharon Grubbs. Speight use oils and pastels for rural landscapes, as well as commissioned pet portraits. Maready works primarily with oils but also uses pastel, graphite and charcoal to create representational art. Grubbs is primarily an oil painter but has started working in mixed media and pastels to create abstract art to capture the impression of what she is observing.

Glass exhibit

The exhibit "Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light" will be on display through Nov. 29 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem.

The exhibit will feature five windows, 20 lamps and several displays showing how lamps were assembled and how collectors can distinguish between authentic lamps and forgeries.