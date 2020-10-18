Arts briefs: Upcoming events in Winston-Salem

Scary stories
The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem, a local storytelling community, will host a "Scary Times," a virtual story slam from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 on Zoom.
Eight to 10 guests will be invited to share their own stories of worst fears, quirky phobias, looming threats, dark prospects, spooky hauntings or funny feelings.
The event will feature storyteller Joe Mills, who offers this teaser: “I’m going to tell a story about a scary walk in the woods with my brother.”
Mills is a faculty member at the UNC School of the Arts and has published six collections of poetry with Press 53. For more, go to josephrobertmills.com. Award-wining poet, host and author Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, is returning as emcee.
The event is free, but advanced registration is required at tinyurl.com/y27sxskj.
Go to musews.org.
Outdoor play
Theatre Alliance will present an outdoor production of “Devil Boys from Beyond” at 8 p.m. Oct. 29-31 behind Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem.
The play is 75 minutes with no intermission. It is Rated R and contains adult language and mature content. Bring chairs or blankets. Face masks are required. Seating begins 30 minutes before show time.
Tickets are $25 at www.theatrealliance.ws or 336-723-7777.
Art exhibit
A new exhibit— “As I See It: Art Through the Lenses of Three Generations” — is on display through the end of October at the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council at 500 N. Main St., Danbury.
The exhibit features Fran Speight, Kristen Maready and Sharon Grubbs. Speight use oils and pastels for rural landscapes, as well as commissioned pet portraits. Maready works primarily with oils but also uses pastel, graphite and charcoal to create representational art. Grubbs is primarily an oil painter but has started working in mixed media and pastels to create abstract art to capture the impression of what she is observing.
Visit stokesarts.org.
Glass exhibit
The exhibit "Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light" will be on display through Nov. 29 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem.
The exhibit will feature five windows, 20 lamps and several displays showing how lamps were assembled and how collectors can distinguish between authentic lamps and forgeries.
To complement the exhibition, visitors can view Katharine Smith Reynolds’s collection of Tiffany blown-glass vases in the historic house.
The floral themes of Tiffany’s iconic works will also carry over to the blooms in Reynolda Gardens , the 4-acre formal garden as well as the grounds of the Reynolda estate, which are always open to the public for free.
Exhibit tickets are $18 at reynoldahouse.org/tiffany.
Art awards
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is accepting nominations for its 2020 annual awards.
The categories are:
Arts Council Award: An individual who has exhibited a strong commitment to volunteer service and has made a significant and lasting impact on the arts in our community.
R. Philip Hanes Jr. Young Leader Recognition Award: Someone younger than 40, whose time, talent and energy have furthered the mission of supporting and promoting the arts and culture of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Arts Educator Excellence Award: An educator or teaching artist.
Arts-Integrated Workplace Award: A local company for its exemplary efforts to integrate the arts into its corporate culture and employees’ lives.
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
To make a nomination or for more information, go to intothearts.org/annual-awards.
History play
Creative Greensboro will presents a live-streamed teen production of “The Remarkable Susan” by Tim Kelly at 2 p.m. Oct. 25.
The play portrays the 1873 trial of women’s rights pioneer Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested in 1872 for voting. The script is based on actual court transcripts from the trial.
The play is appropriate and educational for all ages.
Tickets to stream the performance are $8 at creativegso.booktix.com/cart.php.
Dog contest
Spooktacular Dogs of High Point Halloween Costume Contest will be open to nominations through Oct. 26 at facebook.com/VisitHighPoint.
To enter the event, sponsored by Visit High Point and Northwood Animal Hospital, post a message with a photo of your pup in a favorite costume. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.
The community can vote by clicking on Spooktacular Dogs of High Point Costume Contest Photo Album on Facebook, then liking their favorite dog.
Winners will be announced on Oct. 30.
Zoo show
"Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina" will feature the N.C. Zoo at 10 p.m. Oct. 31 on National Geographic's Nat Geo WILD.
The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is considered to be the largest natural habitat zoo in the world. It has 2,600 acres with more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants in its care.
"Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina," a new eight-part National Geographic series featuring the zoo's animals, its veterinarian staff and zookeepers.
If you want to check out the action in person, the N.C. Zoo has reopened. Guests must either reserve a time or purchase a timed-entry ticket before visiting. Also, all guests age 5 and older must wear a face covering, and everyone must maintain 6-foot distance from other groups at the zoo.
Visit nczoo.org.
Virtual event
For Jerry Lee Lewis' 85th birthday, he's planned an all-star virtual party.
"Whole Lotta Celebratin' Goin' On: 85 Years of the Killer" will be hosted by actor and musician John Stamos and will feature Elton John, Willie Nelson, former President Bill Clinton, Joe Walsh, Mickey Giley, Jimmy Swaggart, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Jones, Lee Ann Womack, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Priscilla Presley, Wink Martindale and more.
Lewis was a pioneer in creating a new era of music in the '50s along with the rest of the Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins). He was also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s inaugural class. His 1991 album, "All Killer, No Filler," was just included on Rolling Stone Magazine's 2020 list of the Greatest Albums of All Time.
The show will stream at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 on Jerry Lee Lewis' Facebook page and YouTube channels, as well as jerryleelewis.com.
